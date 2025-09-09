Maha CM, Dy CM And Other Leaders Wish Radhakrishnan On His Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday congratulated Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected to the post and wished him that this new journey in the interest of the nation be successful, impactful, and beneficial to the people.

“Your life has been a symbol of service, dedication, and unwavering commitment to national interest. Your contributions in the fields of education, social upliftment, and good governance are a source of inspiration for the entire country. I have full confidence that with your experience, vision, and guidance, the nation will reach new heights and achieve a more empowered and respected position on the global stage. The guidance I received from you as the Governor of Maharashtra is invaluable, and for that, I will always remain grateful to you. May this new journey of yours in the interest of the nation be successful, impactful, and beneficial to the people. With this belief, once again, hearty congratulations,” said the Chief Minister in his post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his reaction, said,“Though his tenure as the Governor of Maharashtra was relatively short, it left an extraordinary impact. It must be said that he elevated the prestige of the Governor's office. Radhakrishnan is known as a disciplined worker who, with feet firmly on the ground, tirelessly dedicates himself to public service. With a postgraduate degree in Business Administration, he possesses extensive political experience and holds an unparalleled position in the social fabric of South India. He has demonstrated through his career that the river of development must reach the common people. By presenting such a worthy candidate, the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the leadership of the NDA have set an example before the nation.”

NCP working president Praful Patel said,“Heartiest congratulations to Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the 15th Vice President of India. Your experience, humility, and unwavering commitment to public service will strengthen our democracy and inspire the nation on its journey towards greater progress.”

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule wished Radhakrishnan, saying that“I am confident his leadership will bring fresh perspectives to parliamentary discussions, strengthen our democracy and support Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision of a Developed India.”

He added,“Maharashtra beams with pride as our esteemed Governor becomes India's Vice President.”

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said,“Radhakrishnaji's experience, leadership qualities, and dedication to the nation have been duly honoured today. It is with confidence that his vast experience will undoubtedly prove valuable for the nation's welfare.”

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said,“I extend my warm congratulations to Hon. Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. His dedication to parliamentary values and distinguished service mark the beginning of a new chapter in India's democratic journey. I wish him every success in strengthening the foundations of our Constitution and inspiring legislative excellence.”

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe wished Radhakrishna on his election as Vice President of India, saying that“May the nation progress further through his vision, leadership qualities, and spirit of service. Heartfelt congratulations to India for gaining an extremely capable and exceptional parliamentarian as Vice President, and sincere best wishes to Shri Radhakrishnan.”