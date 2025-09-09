GRENADIER HOMES BRINGS LOW MAINTENANCE TOWNHOME LIVING TO WILDRIDGE WITH A FOCUS ON STYLE AND EASE

Award-Winning Townhome Builder Grenadier Homes

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grenadier Homes, an award-winning DFW home builder, is proud to introduce its affordable luxury and lasting craftsmanship to Wildridge – Oak Point's premier, master-planned community. Offering two distinct styles of townhome, this Grenadier neighborhood blends timeless beauty with modern day efficiency in the established, nature-rich subdivision.The Wildridge Townhomes community gives buyers the flexibility to choose what style of home best suits their needs. From their signature, award-winning front courtyard design to the increasingly popular townhomes with private backyards, both home styles feature a harmonious blend of stone and brick, complemented by stunning cedar details, expansive windows, and spacious indoor living. With an HOA to handle exterior maintenance and insurance, homeowners will spend less time working on their home and more time enjoying it.Co-Founder and CEO John Egnatis says the master-planned Oak Point community checked all the boxes in their search for their next neighborhood:“Wildridge is established, successful, tasteful, where nature is cherished and accessible - the trees and lakes are irreplaceable parts of the fabric here. We love that the community spaces are for lifestyle and not just sales, and while it feels like the country, access to work and shopping is readily available now.” Homeowners in the Wildridge Townhome community will have access to miles of hike and bike trails, lake entry, parks and playgrounds, and two amenity centers and resort-style pools, one within steps of the townhome community.With 35 years of home building experience, Grenadier Homes excels in crafting smart-sized homes that balance style with practicality.“We feel like townhomes offer an opportunity to do more with smaller land use and thereby adding more quality to the home and the life within it,” says Egnatis. Recent winners of the 2025 Texas Association of Builders Star Awards for Best Architectural Design and Best Interior Merchandising of a Model, the boutique home builder takes pride in delivering refined, expertly designed layouts for DFW residents seeking an elevated, high-quality home without the burden of extensive upkeep.The model of the Wildridge Townhomes is expected to be completed on September 20, 2025 with early bird exclusives for buyers and realtors available for those looking to take advantage of incentives. For more information about Grenadier's new townhomes in Oak Point, visit their website at# # #About Grenadier Homes:Grenadier Homes was founded by lifelong friends John Egnatis and Anthony Natale, who formed a strong bond in 1970 through their shared love of hockey. With nearly 35 years of experience crafting quality homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Grenadier Homes brings innovative, smart-sized designs to the most sought-after communities throughout the Metroplex. Our Villas and Townhomes feature expansive layouts, flexible designs, private outdoor living areas, and a variety of entertainment spaces, bringing neighbors together to create a true sense of community. Our distinct approach to business and neighborhood development sets us apart, rooted in a history that traces back to two young friends skating on a frozen pond. Embracing Grenadier Homes' unique heritage, we aim to enrich the lives of our homeowners by providing unmatched living experiences at a great price point.Sales Contact:Julian Retan, 469-416-8673...

