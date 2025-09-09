TIMOTHY D. REUBEN NAMED TO LAWDRAGON 500 LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

Veteran trial lawyer puts more than four decades of experience to work through Reuben Mediation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Timothy D. Reuben , Founder and President of litigation boutique Reuben Raucher & Blum and Founder of Reuben Mediation , has been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America. The annual guide honors the country's most accomplished trial lawyers and appellate advocates.Reuben's recognition highlights more than 45 years of experience litigating and resolving complex disputes in business, real estate, employment, entertainment, and intellectual property. Over the course of his career, he has tried and argued cases in state and federal courts across California, including precedent-setting appeals, and has been consistently recognized for his judgment, advocacy, and leadership in the legal community.This year Reuben launched Reuben Mediation, a dispute resolution practice dedicated to helping parties resolve conflicts efficiently and effectively. Drawing on his extensive background as a litigator, Reuben offers mediation and arbitration services that combine candid evaluation, trial-tested judgment, and practical problem solving. He has already assisted parties statewide in moving past gridlock and toward meaningful resolution.“This recognition reflects the caliber of work our firm has delivered for decades and the trust our clients place in us,” said Reuben.“Through Reuben Mediation, I'm able to put that experience to work for parties looking for a constructive and credible path to resolution.”Reuben has served as a mediator and settlement officer for the past two years and currently volunteers with the Los Angeles Superior Court's MVP program and ResolveLawLA initiative, as well as the Central District of California's Court Mediation Panel. He is a trained arbitrator and a sought-after neutral, known for his balanced approach and command of complex disputes. An accomplished author, Reuben's first wholly fictional novel, Tequila, is launching on October 14, 2025.About Reuben MediationReuben Mediation is a California-based dispute resolution practice founded by veteran litigator Timothy D. Reuben. Drawing on more than four decades of experience resolving complex civil disputes, the practice offers mediation, arbitration, and appellate settlement services in business, real estate, employment, insurance, and intellectual property matters. With offices in West Los Angeles and virtual services available statewide, Reuben Mediation combines seasoned judgment with the structure, responsiveness, and support of a professional legal practice. Learn more at .

Lana J Manganiello

Practice Growth Partner

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

What clients can expect from Reuben Mediation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.