DEME Launches Liquidity Program
The liquidity program will commence on September 15, 2025.
“We are pleased to launch this program, which reflects our commitment to ensuring efficient trading conditions and supporting our shareholder base,” said Stijn Gaytant, Chief Financial officer of DEME.“By facilitating liquidity, we seek to make our shares more accessible to a broad range of investors.”
