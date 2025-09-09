Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DEME Launches Liquidity Program


2025-09-09 11:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME Group NV today announced the launch of a liquidity program designed to enhance the trading liquidity of its shares, reduce volatility, and improve overall market access and flexibility. The program will be managed by KBC Securities, acting as independent intermediary, and will be conducted in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

The liquidity program will commence on September 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to launch this program, which reflects our commitment to ensuring efficient trading conditions and supporting our shareholder base,” said Stijn Gaytant, Chief Financial officer of DEME.“By facilitating liquidity, we seek to make our shares more accessible to a broad range of investors.”

Attachment

  • P2025 DEME Start Liquidity Program 20250909 ENG

MENAFN09092025004107003653ID1110038105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search