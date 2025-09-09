Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2030F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities in the Saudi Arabia transmission repair market include rising demand due to increased vehicle ownership, urbanization, and preference for high-performance vehicles. The shift toward EVs and hybrids requires specialized repair services, offering growth prospects for skilled providers despite labor shortages.

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.20%.

The Saudi Arabian automotive market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by factors such as increasing vehicle sales and the expanding automotive repair and service sector. As more people in the country invest in vehicles, the demand for transmission repairs and maintenance services has increased significantly.

Additionally, the growing urbanization and economic expansion in Saudi Arabia have led to an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, further driving the demand for repair services. The rising consumer preference for high-performance and durable vehicles also promotes the need for regular transmission maintenance and repair services, creating a lucrative opportunity for service providers in the market. For instance, after years of recovery, Saudi Arabia's total vehicle sales grew 8% in 2024, reaching 826,580 units, following a strong 22.8% rise in 2023 marking one of the fastest growth trajectories in the region.

Increased Vehicle Ownership

The surge in vehicle ownership in Saudi Arabia is one of the key drivers for the transmission repair market. As more individuals and families invest in cars, the need for regular maintenance, including transmission repair, grows. With a rising population and an increasing number of vehicles on the roads, the automotive repair industry is poised to benefit from the heightened demand for services. This trend is expected to continue as vehicle ownership becomes more accessible to a larger segment of the population, particularly with favorable financing options.

Lack of Skilled Labor

A significant challenge facing the transmission repair market is the shortage of skilled labor capable of handling modern, technologically advanced transmission systems. As cars become more complex, repair shops require technicians with specialized training and experience to properly diagnose and fix issues. However, the supply of qualified technicians is not meeting the demand. This shortage of skilled workers can limit the capacity of repair businesses and affect service quality, hindering market growth.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The gradual adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Saudi Arabia is reshaping the automotive landscape and driving new trends in the transmission repair market. While EVs do not have traditional transmissions, the rise of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles has increased the demand for specialized transmission repair services.

EVs and hybrids require different types of transmission systems, and as the market for these vehicles grows, repair shops will need to adapt by acquiring the skills and tools necessary for these new technologies. For instance, EV sales jumped to approximately 24,092 in 2024. This spike reflects Saudi Arabia's national target of making 30% of Riyadh's vehicles electric by 2030 and includes infrastructure goals like 5,000 fast chargers.

Report Scope

Key Market Players:



Petromin Corporation

Carefer International Company

Bin-Shihon Group

Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co. Ltd.

Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd.

Gulf Advantage Automobiles LLC

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

United Motors Group

Aljomaih Automotive Company Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market, By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market, By Repair Type:



Transmission General Repair (TGRM) Transmission Overhaul (TOM)

Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market, By Component:



Gasket & Seal

Transmission Filter

O-Ring

Fluid

Flywheel

Pressure Plate

Oil Pump Others

Saudi Arabia Transmission Repair Market, By Region:



Western Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region Northern Region

