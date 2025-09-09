NEW PLAYER-FIRST MARKETPLACE, RESYN, LAUNCHES TO REVOLUTIONIZE HOW MUSICIANS BUY, SELL, AND TRADE INSTRUMENTS AND GEAR

Resyn Marketplace is a musician-first online marketplace designed to bring authenticity, community, and fairness back into the world of music gear trading.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Resyn Marketplace, a player-first music gear marketplace designed to give musicians, retailers, and collectors a smarter, safer, and more social way to buy, sell, and swap their gear.Frustrated by high fees, unreliable listings, and fragmented communities on existing platforms, the founding team of Resyn set out to reimagine the music gear trading experience with a mission to bring back commerce with soul. The result is a user-friendly, community-driven musician marketplace that not only facilitates peer-to-peer transactions but also encourages connection, collaboration, and discovery.“The current marketplace grew stale, sketchy, and overpriced, and the community has been waiting for something better,” said Co-Founder Christopher Stanley.“Resyn is that better place. Trading gear is essential to how musicians evolve, but most platforms weren't built with their needs in mind. Artists told us they wanted something smoother, fairer, and designed for them with no seller fees and no friction. Unlike big platforms, we are nimble enough that every piece of feedback directly shapes Resyn going forward. We are building to grow with artists, not off of them.”"Gear is currency for musicians, and it's meant to be in motion, not sitting on your wall or tucked away in the corner,” said Co-Founder John Targon.“We built Resyn to empower artists with the tools they need to create, with an artist-first experience that values both utility and aesthetic equally. Coming from a background rooted in design and brand-building, I saw how traditional marketplaces lacked the curation, performance, and intentionality found on brand-owned sites and how that dulled the joy of discovering the perfect piece. With Resyn, we set out to change that with a more elevated experience.”Key Features of Resyn Include:Zero Transaction Fees: No hidden costs, seller markups, or platform cuts. What you list is what you get.Trade Mode: Users can offer gear trades or swaps - a first in major music gear platforms.Community-Driven Features: A growing suite of community and socially-driven tools, including enhanced user profiles, direct messaging, and the ability to follow fellow artists in the platform, with the option to take those connections out into the real world to spark collaborations, share sounds, and explore mutual musical interests. A moderated forum (coming soon) provides users a safe space to converse with their niche musician communities, share tips, and talk gear.Player-Regulated Market: Sellers set honest, transparent pricing without having to pad costs. No lowballs. Autoreject settings keep negotiations respectful and enable frictionless buying and selling.Retailer Integration: Resyn is partnering with select independent, boutique retailers to offer a white-glove B2B experience to list highly sought-after gear. At launch, Resyn will bring legendary brick-and-mortar shops - including Los Angeles' Caveman (online for the first time), Dallas' Tone Shop, and others across the country - making premium gear more accessible than ever.The market for used and traded music gear is growing rapidly, driven by independent musicians and producers seeking smarter, more affordable ways to upgrade or sell equipment. As online marketplaces evolve, platforms like Resyn are meeting the demand for safer, community-driven solutions that empower both professionals and enthusiasts. Resyn's launch comes at a time when both pros and enthusiasts are seeking smarter, lower-cost options to sell or exchange equipment.Whether it's the Gibson Les Paul you've dreamed about for years or the Fender Twin Reverb that defined your sound, Resyn brings the thrill of the hunt - and the joy of connection - back to the gear exchange game.Resyn is now live at with an app coming for iOS and Android in early 2026. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok @thisisresyn.About Resyn MarketplaceWelcome to Resyn: Where players own the score. Resyn Marketplace is a musician-first online marketplace designed to bring authenticity, community, and fairness back into the world of music gear trading. Founded in 2024 in Austin, Resyn was born from fatigue with cold, commission-heavy platforms. Resyn reimagines the online experience as a vibrant scene-where players connect, share stories, indulge their passion, and trade with trust, without commission fees. As a platform for players, by players, Resyn is committed to treating every exchange with soul, fostering genuine connections, and amplifying the joy of being a musician. Resyn Marketplace is now live at , with an app for iOS and Android to follow in early 2026. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok @thisisresyn.

