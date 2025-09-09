Evexia Diagnostics Partners With Nutrigenomix To Expand Access To Cutting-Edge Personalized Nutrition Genetic Testing

Partnership enables clinicians to access Nutrigenomix's DNA testing, delivering tailored nutrition and lifestyle recommendations backed by peer-reviewed science

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive diagnostic solutions for healthcare professionals, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nutrigenomix, a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition. This collaboration will expand healthcare practitioners' access to evidence-based nutrigenomics testing designed to provide actionable insights for optimizing health, wellness, and performance.

Through this partnership, healthcare practitioners will now be able to order Nutrigenomix's innovative genetic tests through Evexia Diagnostics. These tests analyze key genetic markers related to nutrient metabolism, food intolerances, eating behaviors, cardiometabolic health, weight management, as well as additional insights focusing on areas such as inflammation and antioxidant capacity, sleep, longevity, and more. The test results help practitioners develop highly individualized diet and lifestyle plans, empowering clients to make informed choices that align with their unique genetic profile.

“Evexia is dedicated to offering our clients the most advanced tools to improve patient care,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics.“Nutrigenomix is a true pioneer in the personalized nutrition field. Their science-based genetic testing is a perfect complement to our expanding portfolio of specialty tests, and we're excited to make this technology more accessible to healthcare providers nationwide.”

Founded in 2011 by world-renowned researcher Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy from the University of Toronto, Nutrigenomix has grown into a trusted global brand serving healthcare practitioners in over 95 countries. The company offers a suite of evidence-based genetic tests backed by peer-reviewed research, helping professionals deliver targeted nutrition advice based on an individual's DNA.

“We are thrilled to partner with Evexia Diagnostics to bring our advanced testing to an even broader network of healthcare providers,” said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Founder and Chief Science Officer of Nutrigenomix.“Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals through science-based genomic information, and Evexia's commitment to excellence makes them an ideal partner in this effort.”

Nutrigenomix has been a pioneer in genetic testing for personalized nutrition for the past 14 years. With its commitment to stringent scientific standards and practitioner support, the company is widely regarded as the gold standard in genetic testing for personalized nutrition by prominent researchers, scientists, educators, and practitioners.

About Nutrigenomix

Nutrigenomix Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through personalized nutrition recommendations. The company has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney, and São Paulo, with a network of over 12,000 healthcare practitioners in 95 countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages, and the current 70-gene test is available in four formats, including Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility, and Plant-based, which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. For more information, visit .

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017. Learn more at EvexiaDiagnostics .

