FEECO Expands Agglomeration Rental Equipment Program
FEECO Disc Pelletizer
Equipment Rental vs. Buying
Upgrades and Additions Reflect Market Demand for Flexible Equipment AccessGREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FEECO International has expanded its agglomeration rental equipment program , giving producers greater flexibility to meet production surges, accelerate R&D, and validate processes in-house without the commitment of a capital purchase.
The option to rent has become a growing request as producers of fertilizers, catalysts, specialty chemicals, and the like look to enhance their products. Rental equipment can offer producers faster market entry and lower financial risk, while also providing the opportunity to test representative equipment in-house before making a capital investment.
FEECO has put considerable resources into improving the company's rental program, both from a customer experience standpoint and from an equipment offerings standpoint. Alongside streamlining the overall rental process, the company has added new equipment to its rental line and upgraded existing equipment to meet changing market demands. The company offers batch and continuous pin mixers, pugmill mixers, and disc pelletizers in several sizes to suit various testing and production needs.
Pin and pugmill mixers are widely used to mix, condition, de-dust, and agglomerate bulk materials, while disc pelletizers excel in producing uniform, spherical granules. A versatile rotary drum can be configured for agglomeration, mixing, or coating applications.
“Rental equipment eliminates the biggest barriers producers face: long lead times and significant upfront costs,” says Michael Johnson.“It's an economical, low-risk way to meet short-term production demands, conduct development work, or trial equipment before making a purchase.”
The equipment is available for short- and long-term rental, with discounts available on extended agreements. For customers requiring more guided testing, FEECO offers expert-led batch- and pilot-scale testing in the company's in-house Innovation Center. To explore options, visit FEECO or contact a FEECO representative today.
Michael Johnson
FEECO International
+1 920-468-1000
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment