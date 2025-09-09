FEECO Expands Agglomeration Rental Equipment Program

FEECO Disc Pelletizer

Equipment Rental vs. Buying

Upgrades and Additions Reflect Market Demand for Flexible Equipment Access

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FEECO International has expanded its agglomeration rental equipment program , giving producers greater flexibility to meet production surges, accelerate R&D, and validate processes in-house without the commitment of a capital purchase.The option to rent has become a growing request as producers of fertilizers, catalysts, specialty chemicals, and the like look to enhance their products. Rental equipment can offer producers faster market entry and lower financial risk, while also providing the opportunity to test representative equipment in-house before making a capital investment.FEECO has put considerable resources into improving the company's rental program, both from a customer experience standpoint and from an equipment offerings standpoint. Alongside streamlining the overall rental process, the company has added new equipment to its rental line and upgraded existing equipment to meet changing market demands. The company offers batch and continuous pin mixers, pugmill mixers, and disc pelletizers in several sizes to suit various testing and production needs.Pin and pugmill mixers are widely used to mix, condition, de-dust, and agglomerate bulk materials, while disc pelletizers excel in producing uniform, spherical granules. A versatile rotary drum can be configured for agglomeration, mixing, or coating applications.“Rental equipment eliminates the biggest barriers producers face: long lead times and significant upfront costs,” says Michael Johnson.“It's an economical, low-risk way to meet short-term production demands, conduct development work, or trial equipment before making a purchase.”The equipment is available for short- and long-term rental, with discounts available on extended agreements. For customers requiring more guided testing, FEECO offers expert-led batch- and pilot-scale testing in the company's in-house Innovation Center. To explore options, visit FEECO or contact a FEECO representative today.

Michael Johnson

FEECO International

+1 920-468-1000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.