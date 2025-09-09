Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration


2025-09-09 11:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the“Fund”) today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.171875 per share on the Fund's 2.75% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series C. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025 to holders of record as of September 19, 2025.

For information, please contact: Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (1-201-566-0092)


