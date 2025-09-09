JUST PUBLISHED: Court Jester Chester Takes A Leap To Become A Serious Comedian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chester, a court jester, pursues his dream of becoming a serious comedian in this inspiring tale from Palmetto Publishing about courage and laughter.

Charleston, SC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Don't Be Funny, Bunny!, Chester, the court jester, spends his days entertaining the King and Queen, but deep down, he longs for a different path. His heart is set on becoming a serious comedian, sharing laughter with everyone in the kingdom. Tired of the same routine, Chester gathers his courage and decides to participate in the kingdom's Open Mic Night. This is his moment to shine and showcase his true talent. With a heart full of dreams, he imagines a life filled with laughter that reaches beyond the castle walls.



As Chester steps onto the stage, a wave of excitement and nervousness washes over him. The audience is filled with familiar faces, but he knows this is his chance to break free from his jester role. With each joke he tells, he discovers the magic of laughter and how it can connect people. His humorous stories about everyday mishaps and clever observations resonate with the crowd, transforming his anxiety into confidence.



Through Chester's journey, young readers learn the importance of pursuing their dreams and being true to themselves. The story encourages them to find their own voices and share their unique talents with the world. Chester's evolution from a mere entertainer to a beloved comedian illustrates that bravery and authenticity can lead to true happiness.



Key themes in Don't Be Funny, Bunny! include:

- The courage to pursue one's dreams

- The transformative power of laughter

- Embracing authenticity and individuality

- The joy of connecting with others through humor

- Overcoming fear and self-doubt



Alastair Fig structures the narrative with whimsy and heart, reminding us that laughter is not just a job; it's a way to connect with others and make the world a brighter place. Will Chester's journey inspire young hearts everywhere to chase their own dreams?



Don't Be Funny, Bunny! is available for purchase online at Amazon and .

About the Author

Alastair Fig is an engaging author known for his delightful children's book, Don't Be Funny, Bunny! With a vibrant career in theatre, both onstage and backstage, Alastair has always been passionate about teaching, having spent his most rewarding days nurturing children's creativity through developmental gymnastics, improvisational play, dance, and storytelling. Now, he aims to inspire young readers through his writing while having fun along the way. After a nomadic lifestyle, Alastair has settled in Tucson, Arizona, where he continues to explore the joys of teaching and storytelling for children aged 6-9.

