September Is Menopause Awareness Month: Deborah Wilson MD & Associates Champions Education & Access To Personalized Care
“Menopause isn't a one-size-fits-all experience-and neither is treatment,” said Deborah Wilson, MD, founder of Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates Gynecology.“We take time to educate, listen, and tailor therapy so women can make confident, informed choices that fit their goals and medical history.”
Why Education Matters
Many women still navigate menopause with limited information or outdated assumptions. Dr. Wilson's team emphasizes clear, evidence-based guidance on lifestyle strategies and the spectrum of therapies from creams, gels, and patches to long-acting hormone therapy pellets so patients can choose what best supports their health and lifestyle.
Hormone Pellet Therapy: Steady Relief Without the Daily Hassle
An increasingly popular option, pellets are tiny (about a grain of rice) and placed just under the skin in a quick in-office procedure. They release a consistent dose of estrogen and/or testosterone over several months, closely mimicking pre-menopausal rhythms and helping reduce the“ups and downs” some women feel with daily methods. Many patients begin noticing improvements within a few weeks, with typical replacement every 3–4 months.
Pellet Therapy Can Help With:
-Hot flashes and night sweats
-Low energy, sleep difficulties, and brain fog
-Cognitive Function
-Bone Density
-Heart Health
-Mood changes, irritability, and low libido
-Vaginal dryness and general“off” feelings that affect daily life
What To Expect
During a one-on-one consultation, the team reviews symptoms, checks blood levels, and discusses all options. If pellets are chosen, the insertion is performed in our Scottsdale office under local numbing. No stitches are required, and patients can resume normal activities with only minimal restrictions on exercise, bathing, or swimming. For patients with a uterus, bioidentical progesterone may be recommended to protect the uterine lining. Follow-up is routine, and dosing/timing is adjusted to keep patients feeling their best.
Insurance & Payment: Unfortunately, most insurance plans do not cover any form of Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy - including Pellets. Transparent, reasonable pricing is available for patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of Hormone Pellet Therapy.
“Menopause is a transition-not an end to feeling vibrant,” added Dr. Wilson.“With education and a personalized plan, women can regain energy, sleep better, think more clearly, and enjoy intimacy again.”
Book a Hormone Consultation during Menopause Awareness Month (September)!
Women experiencing menopause symptoms-or those seeking a second opinion-are invited to schedule a comprehensive consultation in September.
About Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates Gynecology
Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates is a Scottsdale-based gynecology practice dedicated to patient-centered, evidence-based women's health. The team provides full gynecologic evaluations and a complete range of menopause therapies, including hormone therapy pellets, with personalized care plans designed around each patient's goals and medical history.
Deborah Wilson, MD
Deborah Wilson MD & Associates
+1 480-860-4791
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment