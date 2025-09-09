Middle East And Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025 Significant Renewable Energy Opportunities, Diverse Policies And Incentives Across 15 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Middle East and Africa offer significant renewable energy opportunities, with diverse policies and incentives across 15 countries. Understanding these frameworks helps identify potential in various renewable technologies and craft strategic business plans, keeping pace with regional policy shifts.

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"Middle East and Africa Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" is among the latest region specific policy reports from the analyst, the industry analysis specialist.

The report covers 15 major countries in the Middle East and Africa region - Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, and UAE. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries.

The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

Scope



The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Middle East and Africa to promote renewable energy. The report details promotional measures in Middle East and Africa both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country. Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Yearly Highlights



Algeria

Angola

Egypt

Ghana

Iran

Israel

Kenya

Kuwait

Morocco

Nigeria

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Tanzania UAE

2 Renewable Energy Policy, Algeria

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Policy Snapshot

2.3 Renewable Energy Targets

2.4 Hydrogen Energy

National Strategy 2023

2.5 Energy Transition Plan

National Renewable Energy Program

2.6 Auctions

2.7 Feed in Tariffs for Wind and Solar

2.8 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

2.9 Foreign Investment Laws and Regulations

2.10 Algeria Renewable Energy Program (AREP)

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Angola

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Hydrogen Energy

3.5 The General Electricity Act, 2014

3.6 National Renewable Energy Strategy

3.7 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law

3.8 The Angola 2025 Long Term Strategy

3.9 The Angola 2050 Long Term Strategy

3.10 Sustainable Energy for All 2030 Goals

4 Renewable Energy Policy, Egypt

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Nationally Determined Contribution

4.5 Egypt Vision 2030

Egypt National Climate Change Strategy

4.6 Electricity Law No. 87 of 2015

4.7 Renewable Energy Law (Decree No. 203/2014)

4.8 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy (ISES) 2035

4.9 Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) Scheme

4.10 Reverse Auctions

4.11 Incentives on Renewable Energy Equipment

4.12 Net Metering Scheme

4.13 Waste to Energy Tariff

4.14 Sovereign Guarantee

4.15 Wheeling Schemes

4.16 Tax incentives for green energy investment.

Green Hydrogen Incentives Law

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Ghana

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Renewable Energy Act



Renewable Energy (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1045)

Net Metering

Feed-in Tariffs Renewable Energy Fund

5.5 National Energy Policy

2021 National Energy Policy

5.6 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)

5.7 National Energy Strategy



Renewable Energy Development and Management Programme (REDP) Strategic National Energy Plan (SNEP)

5.8 Energy Sector Strategy and Development Plan (ESSDP)

5.9 Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll)

5.10 Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan (ETIP)

5.11 Ghana Energy Development and Access Project (GEDAP)

5.12 Scaling-up Renewable Energy Program in Ghana (SREP)

6 Renewable Energy Market, Iran

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Policy Snapshot

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 Renewable Portfolio Standards

6.5 Hydrogen Energy

6.6 Feed-in Tariffs

6.7 Renewable Energy Development Fund

6.8 Support for IPPs to Export Electricity to Neighbouring Countries

6.9 Call for Auction

6.10 Sixth Development Plan

6.11 Seventh Development Plan (2024-2028)

7 Renewable Energy Policy, Israel

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Policy Snapshot

7.3 Renewable Energy Targets

7.4 Independent Electricity Generation Policy

7.5 Government Decision 171/2021 - Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

7.6 Net Metering

7.7 Renewable Power Tenders/Auctions



Innovative Solar Projects

Regulation for Solar PV Rooftop installation on new buildings

Israel Solar Energy Rooftop Program Israel Energy Storage Auction

8 Renewable Energy Policy, Kenya

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Policy Snapshot

8.3 Renewable Energy Targets

8.4 Energy Act 2019

8.5 Net Metering

8.6 Tax Incentives

8.7 Feed-in Tariff (FiT)

8.8 Renewable Energy Auctions Policy (REAP)

8.9 Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) 2021-2030

9 Renewable Energy Policy, Kuwait

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Policy Snapshot

9.3 Renewable Energy Targets

9.4 Kuwait Strategy for Energy and Renewable Energy Projects 2030-2050

9.5 Innovative Renewable Energy Research Program

9.6 Renewable Energy Building and Site Integration

9.7 Environment Protection Law

9.8 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

9.9 Auction

10 Renewable Energy Policy, Morocco

10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

10.2 Policy Snapshot

10.3 Renewable Energy Targets

10.4 Hydrogen Energy

10.5 Renewable Energy Development Law

10.6 Net-Metering

10.7 National Energy Strategy

10.8 Law of Self-Generation

10.9 Green Bonds

10.10 Morocco Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (MorSEEF)

10.11 Tatwir Green Growth Program

10.12 Industrial Recovery Plan 2021-2023

10.13 Morocco Wind Energy Program

10.14 Morocco Renewable Power Tenders

11 Renewable Energy Policy, Nigeria

11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

11.2 Policy Snapshot

11.3 Renewable Energy Targets

11.4 Electricity Act 2023

11.5 Energy Transition Plan (ETP)

11.6 Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP)

11.7 National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEP)

11.8 Off-grid Electrification Strategy

11.9 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

11.10 Net Metering

11.11 Competitive Procurement

11.12 Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan

11.13 National Energy Efficiency Action Plans (NEEAP)

11.14 Green Bonds

11.15 Solar Hybrid Mini Grid Fund



Minimum Subsidy Tender (MST) Performance-based Grant Program (PBG)

11.16 Financial Incentives for Renewables



Customs duty exemptions

Tax holidays for manufacturers:

Tax holidays on dividend incomes: Soft loans and low-interest loans:

12 Renewable Energy Policy, Qatar

12.1 Energy Market, Overview

12.2 Policy Snapshot

12.3 Renewable Energy Target

12.4 National Renewable Energy Strategy

12.5 ""BeSolar"" service

12.6 Qatar Second National Development Strategy 2018-2022 (NDS-2)

12.7 Qatar Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 (NDS-3)

12.8 Emission Norms

12.9 Solar Power Hub

12.10 Solar Tenders

12.11 Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development

13 Renewable Energy Policy, Saudi Arabia

13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

13.2 Policy Snapshot

13.3 Renewable Energy Targets

13.4 Hydrogen Energy

13.5 Saudi Vision 2030 and National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

13.6 Saudi Green Initiative

13.7 Net Metering

13.8 Renewable Energy Auctions

13.9 National Industrial Cluster Development Program

13.10 Energy Research Innovation Program

13.11 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

13.12 Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism (GCOM)

14 Renewable Energy Policy, South Africa

14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

14.2 Policy Snapshot

14.3 Renewable Energy Targets

14.4 Hydrogen Energy

Hydrogen Society Roadmap

14.5 Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP)

14.6 Integrated Energy Plan (IEP)

14.7 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

14.8 South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM)

14.9 Net Metering

14.10 Rooftop PV Feed-in Tariff

14.11 Local Content Requirement (LCR)

14.12 Tax incentives



Carbon Tax Accelerated Depreciation Allowances

14.13 Green Fund

14.14 Eskom Just Energy Transition Project (EJETP)

15 Renewable Energy Market, Tanzania

15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

15.2 Policy Snapshot

15.3 Renewable Energy Targets

15.4 Rural Energy Act, 2005

15.5 Net Metering

15.6 Electricity Act, 2008

15.7 Competitive Bidding Framework

15.8 Feed-in-Tariff

15.9 The Rural Energy Fund (REF)

15.10 Scaling up Renewable Energy Program

15.11 Power System Master Plan, 2012-2030

15.12 National Energy Policy, 2015

15.13 National Rural Electrification Program (2013-2022)

16 Renewable Energy Market, UAE

16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

16.2 Renewable Energy Targets

16.3 Policy Snapshot

16.4 UAE Energy Strategy 2050

16.5 National Hydrogen Strategy 2050

16.6 Net Metering

16.7 Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

16.8 Smart Dubai Initiatives

16.9 Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

16.10 Green Building Code

16.11 Renewable Energy Auctions

16.12 National Climate Change Plan 2050

16.13 UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050

16.14 Clean Energy Certificate Scheme

16.15 UAE Wind Program

