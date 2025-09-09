Blind Babu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins Forces With Ravi Varma For His Next

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined forces with filmmaker Ravi Varma for his next titled "Blind Babu".

It seems like the project has already gone on floor as Ravi took to his official Instagram handle and announced the project by sharing a picture with his lead actor. They were also holding a clapperboard with the film's name on it, suggesting that the shoot had commenced. The post further showed the entire team facing the camera together for a group photograph.

We could also see a close-up of the clapper board in the post captioned, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur? Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief...The journey of #BlindBabu begins now!"

The upcoming drama is also expected to feature Zakir Hussain, Pavan Malhotra and Mukesh Tiwari in crucial roles, along with others.

Given that the project has just been announced, further details regarding the cast and crew have been kept under wraps for now.

In another update, Nawazuddin starrer feature film, "I'm Not An Actor" was screening at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival, which took place between September 5 and 7, in Washington D.C.

Starring Nawazuddin and Chitrangada Satarupa, the film received its World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival 2025 in San Jose, USA.

Talking about the drama, Nawazuddin shared: 'The festival is a very warm, cozy festival. They're very caring of Asian films, and it brings us joy that ours is the opening film. We are all looking forward to seeing it with audiences from Washington. For me to be seeing an actor who is shooting in another country, thousands of miles away, on a video call, and act with them only on the video call for 30 days was a very new experience. After some point, we forgot about the technology and only focused on the emotions."