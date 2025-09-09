Tourists Immerse In Kerala's Onam Festivities

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 ( IANS) For a group of foreign visitors, Kerala's famed Onam festival was more than just a spectacle -- it became a lived experience.

Touring the state as part of a Cultural Exchange Programme organised by the State Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society, these travellers joined local communities in villages to celebrate Onam in its most authentic form.

From flower carpets and traditional feasts to folk performances and boat races, the guests from countries including France, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan were introduced to Kerala's harvest festival at its vibrant best.

For many, it was their first tryst with an Indian cultural celebration, and the warmth of community participation left a deep impression.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who met the group in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, described the initiative as a step toward building cultural bridges.

"Onam symbolises harmony and peace," he said, adding that the visitors, enchanted by Kerala's landscapes and traditions, would return as "brand ambassadors" of Kerala Tourism in their own countries.

The visitors spoke with excitement about their experiences -- the charm of the countryside, the tranquility of the backwaters, and the sense of belonging that local families extended to them during Onam festivities.

For them, Kerala was not just a destination, but a story of people, heritage, and community.

Adding to the cultural flavour of the day, winners of Kerala Tourism's international online painting competition also joined the interaction, showcasing how art and tourism can intersect to create global platforms for exchange.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran noted that apart from enjoying the festivities, the visitors also got a close look at Kerala's acclaimed Responsible Tourism model and other sustainable initiatives.

RT Mission CEO Rupeshkumar emphasised that such programmes strengthen Kerala's position as a leader in community-driven tourism.

As the guests prepared to witness the grand Onam pageantry (the closing ceremony of the week-long Onam festivities) which began on Tuesday evening in the state capital city, one thing was clear, Kerala's harvest festival had once again transcended boundaries, becoming a shared memory across continents.