Qatar: His Highness (HH) The Amir Receives Written Message From Congo's President
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) Denis Sassou Nguesso, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with HE Minister of International Cooperation and Public-Private Partnership Promotion of the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who is visiting the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment