Qatar: His Highness (HH) The Amir Receives Written Message From Congo's President

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) Denis Sassou Nguesso, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.



HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with HE Minister of International Cooperation and Public-Private Partnership Promotion of the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who is visiting the country.

