Omar Abdullah Urges PM Modi To Visit Jammu And Kashmir For Assessing Flood And Landslide Damage

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said it would be beneficial if Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Union Territory after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's review of the damage caused by floods and landslides. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already visited J-K to assess the damage caused by floods. He also chaired a review meeting in Jammu. It will be very good if PM Modi also visits J-K," CM Abdullah said. He added,“We feel relieved that the Central teams are visiting J-K to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides.” Amit Shah was in Jammu from September 1 to 2 to take stock of the situation amid heavy downpour and incidents of cloud bursts and landslides. He also met the flood-affected people in Mangu Chak village, Jammu. He inspected the Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, the Shiv Temple, and homes damaged by floods in Jammu. The Centre has released funds worth Rs 209 crore for the SDRF. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Thard Village at Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been completely shut for the past eight days, following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall. The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, on the deployment of men and machinery for the speedy restoration of the National Highway. It was informed that the team is working around the clock, and one lane will be open to traffic soon. The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their well-being. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Health Camp organised by the Health Department at Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel, Jakhani, Udhampur and inspected the healthcare facilities at the Camp for the flood-affected families.

15-20 Houses Damaged

Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani; Pawan Kumar Gupta, Member of Legislative Assembly Udhampur West; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Sarah Rizvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur, and other senior officers accompanied the Lieutenant Governor. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is vital not only for civilian movement but also for the transportation of goods and supplies to the Kashmir Valley. Earlier, residents of Kheri village, located in the Bantalab area of Jammu, reported that 15 to 20 houses had been either damaged or destroyed due to landslides triggered by incessant rains over the past few days. The continuous downpours have caused deep cracks in the soil, rendering several houses unsafe and forcing villagers to take refuge in makeshift tents. With the terrain remaining unstable and further rainfall posing risks to lives and property, locals have been urged to shift to safer locations at the earliest.

