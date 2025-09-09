Indian Couple Gets Physically Assaulted During Switzerland Trip, Wife Suffers Jaw Damage Hotel Calls It 'Self-Defence'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nikita and Karan's trip to Switzerland turned into a nightmare after an alleged attack at a hotel. The Indian-origin couple who live in Canada claim that a Chinese man attacked them at Seehotel Schwert.

Seehotel Schwert has a 3.8-star rating on Google. It costs ₹28,000-42,000 for a night's stay at the hotel.

Nikita spoke about the incident with HT. She allegedly suffered from jaw damage, dental issues, PTSD and anxiety. According to the couple, the issue began when they requested fans because the hotel room had no AC.

They were first given a small fan and then rented one from outside. Later, the hotel staff took back the hotel's fan without informing them. As the staff didn't speak English, they used Google Translate.

A worker allegedly returned the fan but misbehaved with them. Allegedly, he even called them“stupid”. The hotel, run by a Chinese family , denied the claims.

Nikita and Karan said the assault had happened on the day they were to check out of the Swiss hotel. Nikita alleged that, when she went to pick fruit for breakfast, the same man from the night before came screaming. He reportedly stopped when Karan entered.

“His treatment of us was very insulting and was very respectful to other people who were speaking German and were White,” Nikita told HT while adding racist colour to the attack.

She approached another staff member to complain, but the woman was dismissive. Soon after, the man allegedly confronted Karan aggressively.

When Nikita began recording, the man tried to snatch her phone and then attacked them. He allegedly kicked and punched both. He even threw a heavy ceramic mug at Nikita's face, according to Nikita.

The attack allegedly knocked out one tooth and damaged 11 others. She also suffered lip cuts and chin bruises. She allegedly suffered temporomandibular joint (TMJ) damage. She had to go through multiple dental procedures.

According to Nikita, doctors have told her she will never regain full jaw function. Karan said his wife's injuries had left her bleeding heavily.

They said they had fled the hotel with the help of some elderly women outside. The couple then sought medical services and informed the police.

Seehotel Schwert hotel reacts

Seehotel Schwert has denied the Indian-origin couple's version of events. In an email to HT, the management instead accused the couple of behaving rudely from the start, even demanding a free gift.

The owner said he had lent them a personal fan, but they misbehaved. They allegedly insisted that it was their right since they had paid.

“All facts submitted to the Swiss police would speak for themselves-we believe it is now necessary to clarify the situation to protect our staff and our reputation,” the hotel said.

According to the hotel, filming people“without consent” is illegal in Switzerland. But, Nikita did exactly the same.

“Together, they physically assaulted a 60-year-old employee, knocking off his glasses, causing facial bleeding, nose injury and head trauma. The staff member, in self-defence, grabbed and threw a glass, which accidentally hit the woman's tooth,” the hotel told HT.