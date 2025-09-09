NYT Connections #821: Hints And Answers For September 9 Puzzle

MENAFN - Live Mint) Having been first rolled out on The New York Times in June 2023, Connections has emerged as a quite popular category-matching puzzle . The goal of this unique game is to explore a“common thread” between words. A player is provided with 16 words, and the aim is to categorise them into four groups of four. The categories of these groups can be based on different topics.

While playing this game, a participant can face a tricky situation wherein some words may fit into more than one particular group. In a scenario such as this, the player has to be cautious and think deeply before making any move, as he/ she is allowed to make only four wrong guesses.

You can shuffle the board to get the words in a new order. Also, you have different colour codes which denote the difficulty level. After successfully identifying one group, its category gets disclosed along with the difficulty level. The difficulty level is colour-coded to make the game more interesting.

Here are the colours and the difficulty levels attributed to it-

Yellow: Easiest group

Green: Medium difficulty

Blue: Slightly tricky

Purple: Hardest group

If you need help without finding out the full solution, here are today's category hints:

NYT connections hint for today (September 9, 2025):

Yellow: The opposite of just starting

Green: Hard on the outside, soft on the inside

Blue: Often done with hard liquors like whiskey

Purple: Words followed by a three-letter barker

Answers for today's NYT Connections (#821)

Here's the full solution, as shared by The New York Times:

What are the yellow words? Finished: Complete, done, over, through

What are the green words? Things with shells: Egg, hard taco, M&M, snail

What are the blue words? Swig: Belt, gulp, shot, slug

What are the purple words? ___dog: Bull, lap, under, watch

People can play the NYT Connections on the New York Times Games app or website. Just like Wordle, you can also share your scores, performances and results on social media.