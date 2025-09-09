NYT Connections #821: Hints And Answers For September 9 Puzzle
While playing this game, a participant can face a tricky situation wherein some words may fit into more than one particular group. In a scenario such as this, the player has to be cautious and think deeply before making any move, as he/ she is allowed to make only four wrong guesses.
You can shuffle the board to get the words in a new order. Also, you have different colour codes which denote the difficulty level. After successfully identifying one group, its category gets disclosed along with the difficulty level. The difficulty level is colour-coded to make the game more interesting.
Also read: NYT Connections #820: Hints and answers to solve September 8 puzzleHere are the colours and the difficulty levels attributed to it-
Yellow: Easiest group
Green: Medium difficulty
Blue: Slightly tricky
Purple: Hardest group
If you need help without finding out the full solution, here are today's category hints:NYT connections hint for today (September 9, 2025):
Yellow: The opposite of just starting
Green: Hard on the outside, soft on the inside
Blue: Often done with hard liquors like whiskey
Purple: Words followed by a three-letter barkerAnswers for today's NYT Connections (#821)
Here's the full solution, as shared by The New York Times:
What are the yellow words? Finished: Complete, done, over, through
What are the green words? Things with shells: Egg, hard taco, M&M, snail
What are the blue words? Swig: Belt, gulp, shot, slug
What are the purple words? ___dog: Bull, lap, under, watch
People can play the NYT Connections on the New York Times Games app or website. Just like Wordle, you can also share your scores, performances and results on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment