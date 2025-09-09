The BANK Of Greenland Issued And Early Redemption Of Senior Non-Preferred Capital
The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030553375 and with effect from 17 September 2025. The Senior Non-Preferred capital has a maturity of seven years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month CIBOR rate plus 230 basis points.
At the same time, it has been decided to redeem early DKK 50 million Senior Non-Preferred (ISIN: DK0030494778), which was issued on 27 October 2021 with a maturity of five years, and with the option of early redemption four years after the date of issue. The redemption will take place on 27 October 2025.
The bank has obtained the Danish Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) approval of the early redemption.
Please direct any questions to Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: ...
Attachment
-
11_UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment