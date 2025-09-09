New Quadbridge Report Reveals Hidden Cost Of IT Asset Management For Mid-Market IT Teams

Quadbridge ITAM Strategic Leader Report

Mid-sized organizations are spending over 1,000 hours and $300,000 every five years on IT asset deployment

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quadbridge , a leading North American IT solutions provider, has released its 2025 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Strategic Leader Report, exposing the untracked costs and operational inefficiencies many organizations face in managing their device lifecycle.

Based on assessments across dozens of mid-market companies, the report reveals that organizations with 100–1,000 employees are spending over 1,000 IT hours annually – equivalent to 0.56 FTEs – on onboarding, offboarding, refresh, and secure disposal. Over a five-year horizon, that translates to over $300,000 in internal IT labor.

“What we're seeing isn't just inefficiency, it's strategic drag,” said Jamie Boyce, VP of Technology & Innovation at Quadbridge.“When time, talent, and capital are tied up in fragmented asset processes, it limits a company's ability to focus on resiliency and scalable operations.”



Other findings include:

.The average refresh cycle is 3.14 years, with most organizations relying on vendor cues rather than internal policy

.29% don't consistently secure-erase devices before redeployment or disposal

.36% of organizations are outsourcing IT asset disposal



The report emphasizes the need for a modernized approach to ITAM, one that brings automation, visibility, and process standardization across the asset lifecycle.

“Organizations are paying a premium in time and risk for legacy processes,” said Roger Bruce, VP of Services at Quadbridge.“A strategic ITAM function doesn't just reduce cost, it builds a foundation for scale, compliance, and a better end-user experience.”

These insights, along with peer benchmarks, cost analyses, and actionable recommendations, are featured in Quadbridge's newly released ITAM Strategic Leader Report. Download the report .



About the Report

The ITAM Strategic Leader Report brings together the collective insights of more than 200 IT leaders, along with findings from workshops and dozens of assessments. It delivers mid-market benchmarks on IT asset deployment and provides actionable guidance for advancing ITAM maturity. Access the full report: Quadbridge ITAM Strategic Leader Report .

About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a top-tier North American IT solutions provider, trusted by mid-market businesses across industries to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow's solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.

