(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Energy Fuels Inc. : Today announced that high-purity neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide produced at its White Mesa Mill in Utah has been manufactured into commercial scale REPMs by South Korea's largest manufacturer of drive unit motor cores, pursuant to a previously announced MOU, and has passed all quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) benchmarks for use in EV drive unit motors sold to major automotive manufacturers. Energy Fuels Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $16.44.
