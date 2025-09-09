Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels Inc.


2025-09-09 10:07:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Energy Fuels Inc. : Today announced that high-purity neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide produced at its White Mesa Mill in Utah has been manufactured into commercial scale REPMs by South Korea's largest manufacturer of drive unit motor cores, pursuant to a previously announced MOU, and has passed all quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) benchmarks for use in EV drive unit motors sold to major automotive manufacturers. Energy Fuels Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $16.44.

MENAFN09092025000212011056ID1110037732

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search