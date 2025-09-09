Russian“Victory” Narrative Is Far From Reality - Estonian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in an interview with Ukrinform

The diplomat noted that after initial quick gains, the war against Ukraine has turned into an extremely slow and exhausting advance for Russia, which has no realistic military prospects other than hoping to break the resolve and unity of Ukraine and our allies through terror against people and cities.

"Part of this is also the propaganda narrative of 'winning', which does not hold up to the facts. After all, Russia is further from its original goals than it was at the beginning of the war. These small territorial gains are the only thing that Russia can show for the immense cost and suffering it has created," Tsahkna stated.

He added that this undoubtedly affects“some people and audiences”. At the same time, he believes that it must be clearly stated that Russia is not fighting for territory, but against the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and against the entire security architecture of Europe.

" And it is for us to make it clear every day with our actions and our messages that the steadfast support to Ukraine and growing pressure on Russia make the continuation of the aggression an increasingly costly and futile exercise. The more we do, the quicker this becomes a reality that Russia has to accept. This is fundamentally more important than discussing small movements on the front," Estonian Foreign Minister emphasized.

