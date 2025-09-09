Israeli Strikes In Doha Kill Senior Hamas Leader Qatar Condemns 'Heinous Violation'
A series of explosions rocked Qatar's Katara district late Monday night, with residents reporting at least eight powerful blasts that sent waves of panic through the capital. Authorities later confirmed the blasts were the result of an Israeli aerial attack targeting a gathering of senior Hamas officials.
Among those killed was Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who was reportedly attending a high-level meeting to deliberate on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Fears mounted that the death toll could rise, as several senior Hamas figures were present at the gathering.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos in Katara, a district usually known for its cultural centers and tourist attractions. Families fled their homes, traffic gridlocked the main coastal road, and emergency services rushed to the area amid fears of further strikes. Glass from shattered windows littered the streets, and several nearby businesses suffered damage from the concussive blasts.
Also Read: Khyber Police Seize Large Quantity of Drugs, Arrest Afghan Smuggler in Landi Kotal
Qatar strongly condemned the strike, calling it a“serious and heinous violation of international laws” and a grave breach of its sovereignty. The Foreign Ministry said such actions undermine Qatar's efforts to mediate peace and destabilize the broader region.
Israel swiftly claimed responsibility, stating that the United States had been informed in advance of the operation. Israeli officials went further, alleging that Washington provided logistical support in carrying out the strikes.
Analysts warned the attack could have wide-ranging repercussions beyond Gaza. Qatar has played an active role in international diplomacy, including mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Experts now caution that its credibility as a neutral broker may be severely undermined.
“This strike was not just against Hamas-it was a strike on Qatar's position in the world,” said one regional analyst.“It sends a signal that hosting Hamas leaders may come with risks, but it also jeopardizes Doha's role as a trusted mediator in multiple conflicts.”
While rescue operations continued into the night, residents of Doha voiced anger and fear at what they described as an unprecedented breach of their security.“We never thought our city would be a battlefield,” said a Katara shopkeeper who witnessed the explosions.
The situation remains tense, with international calls expected to mount for restraint as the risk of escalation grows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment