Vitamins Market Size To Exceed USD 23.35 Billion By 2034, With Asia Pacific Leading The Industry In 2024 By Capturing A 45% Share
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 5.1%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 14.20 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 14.92 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 23.35 Billion
|Dominated Region
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|North America
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Vitamins Market Segmental Analysis
Type Analysis
Vitamin C and B-complex segment led the vitamins market in 2024 as these vitamins are essential for the human body and to maintain the aesthetic looks even in the older ages of life span. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a boon for the skin as it is full of collagen and hence is healthy for skin, hair, and nails. Hence, the products infused with vitamin C are highly sold compared to other beauty products, which is helpful for the growth of the vitamin C market. Vitamin B-complex is helpful for immunity, managing vitamin shortages, and managing other deficiencies of the body, allowing multiple brands to step into the healthcare industry, further helping the growth of the market.
The vitamin D segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the vitamin D deficiency observed in recent times, due to unhealthy eating habits. Deficiency of vitamin D due to rickets is another major factor for the market's growth. Hectic schedules not allowing working professionals to manage time for cooking a nutritious meal and compelling consumers to consume junk food are leading to vitamin deficiencies, which further leads to the growth of the vitamins market. The segment is also observing growth as vitamin D is essential for bodily absorption, puberty progression, and bone development.
Source Analysis
The synthetic segment led the vitamins market in 2024 as it is a cost-effective method for large-scale production, and it also ensures the shelf life of the vitamins is longer compared to those produced by natural methods. Such vitamins are utilized for supplement manufacturing, enriched food , and medicinal uses. They are highly and easily available and hence are opted for by manufacturers and producers.
The natural segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand by multiple domains and high demand for clean-label products as well. Cosmetics, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplements prefer the use of natural vitamins, which is helpful for the growth of the vitamins market. Consumer awareness about health and the importance of vitamins for it is also helping the growth of the market. Hence, products enriched with vitamin B12, D, and omega fatty acids have high demand in the market.
Form Analysis
The tablets and capsules segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to its ease of usage, easy consumption, easy storage, and its convenience to carry while being outdoors, which is helping the growth of the market. They are easy to consume, high in nutritional benefits, and cost-effective to manufacture, further fueling the market's growth. The firm structure of capsules and tablets makes it easy for patients to consume their doses as prescribed by the doctor in the perfect quantity.
The gummies and chewable segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as it is highly appealing to kids and adults who do not prefer the traditional tablets or syrups. Pectin-based compositions, center-filled technology, and flavorful options are also helping the growth of the market in the expected timeframe. Hence, kids and adults are able to tap into their nutritional levels easily.
Application Analysis
The dietary supplements segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of dietary supplements essential for health. Such supplements help to balance the nutritional deficiencies and ensure smooth functioning of the internal system of the body. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the rising international partnership for the promotion of dietary supplements also help the growth of the vitamins market. The segment is also observing growth due to high demand for vitamin gummies, vitamin-enriched foods, and other dietary supplements helpful for the growth of the market.
The functional food and beverages segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for such foods for maintaining nutritional levels. Functional foods and beverages are enriched with essential components such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other similar vital nutrients helpful for the market's growth.
End-Use Demographics Analysis
The adult segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to high awareness among the age groups about the benefits of consuming vitamins and their importance for health. Consumption of vitamins is essential for teeth, skin, eyes, bones, and immunity. Adults have to pay attention to these segments for the smooth functioning of the body and healthy living. Hence, the segment led the vitamins market.
The geriatric population is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the rising geriatric population, leading to high demand for vitamins essential for their body. Vitamins help to enhance bone strength, immunity, and overall functioning of the body. Hence, the segment is essential for the growth of the vitamins market.
Distribution Channel Analysis
Pharmacies and the drug store segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to the easy availability of different types of drugs and vitamins essential for the body's smooth functioning. Such pharmacies are easily visible near residential areas, helpful for people to buy different types of medicines or nutraceuticals required. The segment also helped in the growth of the market due to consumers' trust in such pharmacies and detailed knowledge about any drug from the pharmacist, which is helpful for smart purchasing.
The online retail and e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to its convenience of allowing consumers to get medicines from the comfort of being at home. The consumers who are not able to reach pharmacies physically can easily order medicines from such online platforms and get them delivered in less time. Consumers can also avail themselves of attractive discounts while purchasing from such platforms.
Major Companies in the Vitamin Market
- BASF SE Bluestar Adisseo (China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.) Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation Glanbia Plc Jubilant Bhartia Group Koninklijke DSM N.V. Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG Vertellus Vitablend Nederland B.V. Zagro (Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.) Zhejiang Garden Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Segment Covered in the Report
By Type
- Vitamin A Vitamin B Complex (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12) Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Vitamin K
By Source
- Natural (plant-based, animal-based) Synthetic
By Form
- Tablets & Capsules Powder Liquids & Syrups Gummies & Chewables
By Application
- Dietary Supplements Functional Foods & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed & Nutrition Personal Care & Cosmetics
By End-Use Demographics
- Adults Children Geriatric Population
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail & E-commerce Specialty Nutrition Stores
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
