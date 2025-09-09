Vitamins Market Size To Exceed USD 23.35 Billion By 2034, With Asia Pacific Leading The Industry In 2024 By Capturing A 45% Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards FnB, the global vitamins market size is calculated at USD 14.92 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 23.35 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by preventive health spending, high-adherence formats such as gummies and chewables, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce distribution. Ottawa, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamins market size stood at USD 14.20 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 14.92 billion in 2025 to around USD 23.35 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The rising vitamin deficiencies, consumer awareness about health and nutrition, and the importance of supplements to manage various deficiencies and other health issues are helping the growth of the market in recent times. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ Vitamins Market Overview The vitamins market refers to the production, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of vitamins essential for the proper functioning of the human body. Different types of vitamins are essential for hair, skin, immunity, and overall functioning of the body. The growth of online and e-commerce platforms, which are helpful for consumers to buy different types of drugs and medicines, is also contributing to the growth of the market. High demand for functional food and beverages, rising disposable income, preventive healthcare, and prevalence of diseases due to vitamin deficiencies are also some of the major factors for the growth of the vitamins market. Key Highlights of the Vitamins Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the vitamins market in 2024 with largest share of approximately 45%, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, vitamin C and B-complex led the vitamins market with maximum share of 40% in 2024, whereas the vitamin D segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By source, the synthetic segment led the market contributing the largest share of approximately 70% in 2024, whereas the natural segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By form, the tablets and capsules segment dominated the vitamins market with highest share of 45% in 2024, whereas the gummies and chewable segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By application, the dietary supplements segment led the vitamins market with largest share of 50% in 2024, whereas the functional foods and beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By end-use demographics, the adults segment held the largest share of approximately 60% in 2024, whereas the geriatric population segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period. By distribution channel, the pharmacies and drug stores segment led the vitamins market in 2024, whereas the online platforms and e-commerce segment is observed to grow in the forecast period.

New Trends in the Vitamins Market

High demand for nutritional supplements to stay ahead of deficiencies caused by ignorance is one of the major factors helpful for the growth of the vitamins market.

High demand for customization and personalized vitamins to target the deficiencies easily for quicker recovery is another major factor for the market's growth. Product innovation, allowing manufacturers to create innovative, effective, and easy-to-include vitamin supplements in the regular diet of a consumer, is also helping the growth of the vitamins market.

What Is the Impact of AI on the Vitamins Market? Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the vitamins market by driving personalization, innovation, and operational efficiency. One of the most significant impacts of AI is in personalized nutrition, where algorithms analyze health data, genetic profiles, and lifestyle habits to recommend customized vitamin formulations tailored to individual needs, fueling the rise of subscription-based and direct-to-consumer models. In research and development, AI accelerates ingredient discovery and formulation design by simulating nutrient interactions, predicting bioavailability, and identifying new functional combinations, allowing companies to launch innovative products more quickly. On the manufacturing side, AI-powered sensors and predictive analytics optimize production efficiency, ensure consistent quality, and detect impurities or deviations in raw materials, maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. View Full Market Intelligence@ Recent Developments in the Vitamins Market

In April 2025, Centrum launched its energy drink mix featuring Bollywood actress and the brand's brand ambassador, Anushka Sharma. The energy drink is mixed with vitamins and minerals, along with providing energy, immunity, and hydration. ( Source - ) In August 2025, Black Girl Vitamins, a health and wellness brand focused on the nutritional needs of black women, launched Calm Girl, a daily supplement powered by Ashwagandha. The main aim of the supplements is to balance hormones, relieve stress, and boost the emotional health of black girls. ( Source - ) Market Dynamics How Does Growing Consumer Inclination Acts as a Driver for Vitamins Market? Growing consumer awareness about health and nutritional supplements is a major growth driver for the vitamins market. Hence, consumers from different age groups today focus on keeping a tab on their nutritional levels and consume the required ones as well. Role of vitamins for the overall functioning of the body, along with its benefits for skin, hair, immunity, and bones, is also boosting the market's growth. The adult segment paying attention to their nutritional levels for smooth functioning of their body and improved immunity is another driver for the market's growth. What is Major Raw Material Challenge in Vitamins Market? High Raw Material Prices are obstructing the Growth of the Market Raw materials such as plant extracts, synthetics, and minerals required for the manufacturing of vitamin supplements may face disruption in reaching the companies, restraining the market's growth. The supply chain of raw materials may be disturbed or delayed due to inflation and heightened demand, resulting in high prices of raw materials affecting the market's growth. How Does Demand for Organic Products Create Potential for Vitamins Industry? High demand for Organic and Natural Vitamin Supplements is helping the Growth of the Market High demand for natural and organic vitamin supplements due to their multiple health benefits is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Such supplements help to maintain the nutritional balance of the body and ensure its smooth functioning as well. Rising disposable incomes are also aiding the market's growth by allowing consumers to buy organic nutritional supplements and various vitamin supplements, which are helpful for the market's growth. Vitamins Market Regional Analysis Asia Pacific led the Vitamins Market in 2024 Asia Pacific led the vitamins market in 2024 due to consumer awareness of health and nutrition essential for the smooth functioning of the body. The essential dietary supplements help to balance the nutritional deficiencies for a healthy body. Countries like China and Japan have a huge contribution in the growth of the vitamins market in the region due to increasing awareness about health, high consumption of dietary supplements by adults, and improving standard of living, allowing consumers to pay attention to their health and the essential supplements required for the same. North America Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to a focus on women's health and nutrition, further fueling the growth of the vitamins market. The high demand for women's nutritional supplements like iron, prenatal supplements, and calcium is further boosting the growth of the market in the region. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of vitamins and essential supplements, and the growth of e-commerce platforms, are also fueling the vitamins market growth in the region. Vitamins Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.1% Market Size in 2024 USD 14.20 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 23.35 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Vitamins Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

Vitamin C and B-complex segment led the vitamins market in 2024 as these vitamins are essential for the human body and to maintain the aesthetic looks even in the older ages of life span. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a boon for the skin as it is full of collagen and hence is healthy for skin, hair, and nails. Hence, the products infused with vitamin C are highly sold compared to other beauty products, which is helpful for the growth of the vitamin C market. Vitamin B-complex is helpful for immunity, managing vitamin shortages, and managing other deficiencies of the body, allowing multiple brands to step into the healthcare industry, further helping the growth of the market.

The vitamin D segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the vitamin D deficiency observed in recent times, due to unhealthy eating habits. Deficiency of vitamin D due to rickets is another major factor for the market's growth. Hectic schedules not allowing working professionals to manage time for cooking a nutritious meal and compelling consumers to consume junk food are leading to vitamin deficiencies, which further leads to the growth of the vitamins market. The segment is also observing growth as vitamin D is essential for bodily absorption, puberty progression, and bone development.

Source Analysis

The synthetic segment led the vitamins market in 2024 as it is a cost-effective method for large-scale production, and it also ensures the shelf life of the vitamins is longer compared to those produced by natural methods. Such vitamins are utilized for supplement manufacturing, enriched food , and medicinal uses. They are highly and easily available and hence are opted for by manufacturers and producers.

The natural segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand by multiple domains and high demand for clean-label products as well. Cosmetics, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplements prefer the use of natural vitamins, which is helpful for the growth of the vitamins market. Consumer awareness about health and the importance of vitamins for it is also helping the growth of the market. Hence, products enriched with vitamin B12, D, and omega fatty acids have high demand in the market.

Form Analysis

The tablets and capsules segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to its ease of usage, easy consumption, easy storage, and its convenience to carry while being outdoors, which is helping the growth of the market. They are easy to consume, high in nutritional benefits, and cost-effective to manufacture, further fueling the market's growth. The firm structure of capsules and tablets makes it easy for patients to consume their doses as prescribed by the doctor in the perfect quantity.

The gummies and chewable segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as it is highly appealing to kids and adults who do not prefer the traditional tablets or syrups. Pectin-based compositions, center-filled technology, and flavorful options are also helping the growth of the market in the expected timeframe. Hence, kids and adults are able to tap into their nutritional levels easily.

Application Analysis

The dietary supplements segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of dietary supplements essential for health. Such supplements help to balance the nutritional deficiencies and ensure smooth functioning of the internal system of the body. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the rising international partnership for the promotion of dietary supplements also help the growth of the vitamins market. The segment is also observing growth due to high demand for vitamin gummies, vitamin-enriched foods, and other dietary supplements helpful for the growth of the market.

The functional food and beverages segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for such foods for maintaining nutritional levels. Functional foods and beverages are enriched with essential components such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other similar vital nutrients helpful for the market's growth.

End-Use Demographics Analysis

The adult segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to high awareness among the age groups about the benefits of consuming vitamins and their importance for health. Consumption of vitamins is essential for teeth, skin, eyes, bones, and immunity. Adults have to pay attention to these segments for the smooth functioning of the body and healthy living. Hence, the segment led the vitamins market.

The geriatric population is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the rising geriatric population, leading to high demand for vitamins essential for their body. Vitamins help to enhance bone strength, immunity, and overall functioning of the body. Hence, the segment is essential for the growth of the vitamins market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Pharmacies and the drug store segment led the vitamins market in 2024 due to the easy availability of different types of drugs and vitamins essential for the body's smooth functioning. Such pharmacies are easily visible near residential areas, helpful for people to buy different types of medicines or nutraceuticals required. The segment also helped in the growth of the market due to consumers' trust in such pharmacies and detailed knowledge about any drug from the pharmacist, which is helpful for smart purchasing.

The online retail and e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to its convenience of allowing consumers to get medicines from the comfort of being at home. The consumers who are not able to reach pharmacies physically can easily order medicines from such online platforms and get them delivered in less time. Consumers can also avail themselves of attractive discounts while purchasing from such platforms.

Major Companies in the Vitamin Market



BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo (China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.)

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia Plc

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Vertellus

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Zagro (Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.) Zhejiang Garden Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Type



Vitamin A

Vitamin B Complex (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12)

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E Vitamin K

By Source



Natural (plant-based, animal-based) Synthetic

By Form



Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Liquids & Syrups Gummies & Chewables

By Application



Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Nutrition Personal Care & Cosmetics



By End-Use Demographics



Adults

Children Geriatric Population



By Distribution Channel



Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail & E-commerce Specialty Nutrition Stores

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.

