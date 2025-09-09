Willis Announces Leadership Changes In Global Construction And Surety Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced several leadership changes within its Global Construction and Global Surety teams. The moves strengthen industry expertise, enhance client service, and foster collaboration across the two teams.

Bill Creedon, who has led the company's Global Construction business for over five years, will assume the role of Chairman. In this position, Creedon will remain actively involved with the Global Construction community, focusing on client engagement, recruitment, and talent development.

Scott Hull will take on the expanded role of Global Head of Construction and Surety, building on his current position as Global Head of Surety. Hull rejoined WTW in 2014 to lead the Surety practice, following senior roles at Marsh and previous leadership positions within WTW's Construction business.

Goly Jafari has been appointed Global Deputy of Construction and Surety. Jafari joined WTW in 2016 as Head of Global Surety Strategy and Operations and most recently served as Head of Strategy and Execution for the company's North America industry divisions.

“This is an exciting time for our Construction and Surety teams, reflecting their collaboration and dedication to delivering seamless, integrated solutions for our clients,” Creedon said.“With Scott and Goly's leadership, I look forward to supporting them in my new role as Chairman as they strengthen these practices and drive even greater value for our clients.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.

Media Contact

Arnelle Sullivan

... +1 (718) 208-0474