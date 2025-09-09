MEDIA ALERT: Clips Available: Bipartisan Q&A With Senators Moreno & Gallego
Video clips from the Q&A are now available for media use and cover topics including:
- The American healthcare system Tariff and trade policy Cryptocurrency Energy policy Affordability and the middle class The American Dream and bipartisan cooperation
Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:
“The Q&A discussion was a powerful reminder that America's greatest strength lies in diversity of thought and dialogue. Senators Ruben Gallego and Bernie Moreno exemplify the kind of courage and pragmatism that America needs right now. Both men, despite coming from different backgrounds and political parties, demonstrated that civil discourse is essential to the prosperity of American businesses, workers, and families. I commend the Senators for their participation, their commitment to representing their constituents, and for proving to the American people that common sense and collaboration still exist in Washington. Their insightful commentary on critical issues like tariffs and affordability have helped to provide clarity for uncertain Americans and illustrate the varying perspectives within our Senate.”
Watch the full playlist here:
Individual clips:
1. Senators Moreno & Gallego Discuss Duty Drawback
2. Senator Moreno Discusses Cryptocurrency
3. Senator Moreno on the American Healthcare System
4. Senator Moreno Discusses Trump's Tariff Policies
5. Senator Gallego on the American Healthcare System
6. Senator Gallego on Affordability & the Middle Class
7. Senators Gallego & Moreno Discuss Their Trip to Colombia
8. Senator Moreno Discusses American Energy
9. Senator Gallego Discusses American Energy
10. Senator Gallego on the Future of Cryptocurrency
11. Javier Palomarez Introduces Senator Moreno
12. Javier Palomarez Introduces Senator Gallego
For press inquiries or interview requests, contact:
Katherine O'Hara, ..., 973-460-8233
About USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
