MEDIA ALERT: Clips Available: Bipartisan Q&A With Senators Moreno & Gallego

On September 4, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) hosted an honest, on-the-record bipartisan conversation with Senator Bernie Moreno (R–OH) and Senator Ruben Gallego (D–AZ). Moderated by USHBC President & CEO Javier Palomarez, the discussion explored pressing national issues shaping the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential landscape.

Video clips from the Q&A are now available for media use and cover topics including:



The American healthcare system

Tariff and trade policy

Cryptocurrency

Energy policy

Affordability and the middle class The American Dream and bipartisan cooperation

Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:

“The Q&A discussion was a powerful reminder that America's greatest strength lies in diversity of thought and dialogue. Senators Ruben Gallego and Bernie Moreno exemplify the kind of courage and pragmatism that America needs right now. Both men, despite coming from different backgrounds and political parties, demonstrated that civil discourse is essential to the prosperity of American businesses, workers, and families. I commend the Senators for their participation, their commitment to representing their constituents, and for proving to the American people that common sense and collaboration still exist in Washington. Their insightful commentary on critical issues like tariffs and affordability have helped to provide clarity for uncertain Americans and illustrate the varying perspectives within our Senate.”

Watch the full playlist here:



Individual clips:

1. Senators Moreno & Gallego Discuss Duty Drawback





2. Senator Moreno Discusses Cryptocurrency





3. Senator Moreno on the American Healthcare System





4. Senator Moreno Discusses Trump's Tariff Policies





5. Senator Gallego on the American Healthcare System





6. Senator Gallego on Affordability & the Middle Class





7. Senators Gallego & Moreno Discuss Their Trip to Colombia





8. Senator Moreno Discusses American Energy





9. Senator Gallego Discusses American Energy





10. Senator Gallego on the Future of Cryptocurrency





11. Javier Palomarez Introduces Senator Moreno





12. Javier Palomarez Introduces Senator Gallego





