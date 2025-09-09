Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market To Reach USD 9.01 Billion By 2034, Reports Towards Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market is valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 9.01 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period. Ottawa, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 9.01 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.48%. The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market share by 60% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the surgery segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. By treatment type, the intralesional injections segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Market Overview & Potential Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of skin cancer that originates in the basal cells, which are located in the lowermost layer of the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. It typically appears as a small, shiny bump or a scaly, flat patch on the skin, gradually increasing in size over time. If left untreated, BCCs can spread to other parts of the body, including the kidneys, lungs, nerves, or lymph nodes. Additionally, the surgical removal of advanced BCCs may lead to significant disfigurement. What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market? The growth of the market is driven by the rising skin cancer incidence due to environmental factors like increased UV exposure, a rising aging population who are more susceptible to developing skin conditions, which increases the demand for the treatment, fueling the growth of the market. Technology advancements like Mohs Micrographic Surgery and targeted therapies , and immunotherapies, with research and development for new and effective BCC treatments, boost the growth and expansion of the market. What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market? Rising Incidence of BCC: The global increase in chronic diseases, including BCC, is a major driver for market growth.

Technological Advancements: There is a strong trend toward advanced treatments, including laser surgery and other minimally invasive procedures.

Growth in Non-Surgical Treatments: Topical medications, such as Imiquimod, and intralesional injections are becoming more prevalent, especially for small or superficial BCCs.

Focus on Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors: Oral medications that target the hedgehog pathway are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in certain cases.

Emphasis on Cosmetic Outcomes: Patients and clinicians are increasingly concerned about cosmetic results, favoring treatments that minimize scarring.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ... What Is The Growing Challenge In The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market? The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the lack of awareness about BCC symptoms, high treatment costs, particularly in emerging economies, which limit the growth of the market. Other key challenges are the therapeutic and regulatory hurdles, like side effects of treatment, the need for new therapies, and regulatory complexities. Diagnostic and treatment bottlenecks like delayed diagnosis, long drug approval times, and high recurrence rates also contribute to the limited growth of the market. Regional Analysis How Did North America Dominate The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market In 2024? North America Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Size, By Region (USD Million)

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Revenue 841.6 877.1 914.5 954.8 997.8 1,044.1 1,094.0 1,147.7 1,204.6 1,266.3 1,333.9

North America dominated the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market share by 60% in 2024, due to the high prevalence of skin cancers, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of surgical and targeted therapies. Strong awareness programs, availability of specialized dermatologists, and supportive reimbursement policies further strengthen the region's market position. Ongoing research into novel drugs and minimally invasive techniques ensures continuous innovation, making North America a leader in BCC treatment advancements.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period, supported by the rising incidence of skin cancers and improving access to dermatological care. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of skin health , and increasing demand for both surgical and non-surgical treatments contribute to market expansion. Countries in the region are also witnessing greater clinical adoption of advanced therapies, positioning the Asia Pacific as an emerging growth hub.

Become a valued research partner with us -

Segmental Insights

By Treatment Type,

The surgery segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Surgery is the most common treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), offering high success rates and long-term effectiveness. Techniques such as excision, Mohs micrographic surgery, and curettage with electrodessication are widely adopted depending on tumor size and location. The demand for surgical procedures remains strong due to their precision, ability to minimize recurrence, and suitability for cosmetically sensitive areas like the face. Hospitals and dermatology clinics drive this segment's growth .

The intralesional injections segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Intralesional injections are gaining traction in basal cell carcinoma treatment as a minimally invasive option, particularly for patients unsuitable for surgery. Agents such as interferons and hedgehog pathway inhibitors are injected directly into the lesion, leading to localized tumor control with fewer side effects. This approach supports personalized therapy and is increasingly studied in clinical trials . Growing preference for non-surgical alternatives is driving interest in this treatment type.

Recent Developments



In April 2025, SKNV launched custom prescription medication Kefunova cream for treating superficial basal cell carcinoma and actinic keratosis. It is designed to support both prescribing directly to patients and dispensing in the office. It combines two ingredients: calcipotriene, a vitamin D analog, and fluorouracil, a topical chemotherapy agent, and it helps in cell turnover and immune activation.

In January 2024, the FDA approved the first AI-powered skin cancer diagnostic tool, DermaSensor. The tool offers a point of testing and quantitative identification for skin cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and basal cell carcinoma. The tool uses spectroscopy technology to examine lesions at the subcellular & cellular levels & analyze characteristics using FDA-cleared algorithms, and is a handheld, wireless device. The device showed 96% sensitivity across 224 types of skin cancer. In August 2024, DART published new guidelines for basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. The guidelines address the appropriate utilization of image-guided radiation therapy for patients with SCC & BCC. The guidelines said delivery of IGSRT in the dermatology setting in the presence of radiation therapists and a board-certified dermatologist. Follow-up routine for both cancers is recommended wait time of 6 to 10 weeks.



Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Key Players



Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Almirall, S.A.

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Taro Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Accord Healthcare Limited

Segments Covered in The Report

By Treatment Type



Surgery



Mohs surgery



Surgical Excision

Electrodesiccation and Curettage (ED&C)

Radiotherapy (RT)

Intralesional injections

Topical chemotherapy



5-fluorouracil (5-FU)



Tirbanibulin (Klisyri)

Imiquimod (Zyclara)

Oral Medications



Vismodegib (Erivedge)

Sonidegib (Odomzo)

Intravenous Medications Chemical peeling treatment



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global digital health market was valued at USD 335.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,080.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2024 and 2034.

The global gene editing cell line generation service market is witnessing strong momentum and is expected to generate significant revenues, potentially reaching several hundred million dollars during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. behavioral health market stood at USD 92.2 billion in 2024 and is set to increase to USD 96.9 billion in 2025, eventually climbing to USD 151.62 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. medical alert systems market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2024, expanded to USD 2.89 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach USD 7.76 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2025 and 2034.

Globally, the healthcare contract research organization (CRO) market was sized at USD 53.87 billion in 2024, rose to USD 57.66 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to hit USD 106.25 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2025 to 2034.

The global cold storage market is expected to grow from USD 172.98 billion in 2025 to USD 479.69 billion by 2034, recording a robust CAGR of 12% throughout the forecast period.

The home healthcare market is forecasted to expand from USD 226.92 billion in 2025 to USD 476.80 billion by 2034, achieving a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market stood at USD 146.05 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow to USD 315.08 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2024 and 2034.

The global disposable hospital supplies market was valued at USD 26.69 billion in 2024, increased to USD 29.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 62.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.01% during 2025–2034.

The U.S. wound care centers market size was USD 15.31 billion in 2024, grew to USD 16.1 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach USD 25.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2034.

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region : +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest