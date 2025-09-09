Fonville Morisey Barefoot Takes Over Sales For Mckee Homes In The Triangle Area Of NC

Alder Creek Home

Fonville Morisey Barefoot hires Ginny Baker as Sales Manager to lead McKee Homes' Triangle communities, enhancing service and the homebuying experience.

- Jonathan Barefoot, President, Fonville Morisey BarefootRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Fonville Morisey Barefoot Takes Over Sales for McKee Homes in the TriangleMcKee Homes, a premier North Carolina homebuilder, announced today that Fonville Morisey Barefoot (FMB) will assume responsibility for sales of select McKee Homes communities in the Triangle area of North Carolina, effective immediately.The communities now represented by FMB include The Walk at East Village, Holston, The View, Alder Creek and Page Townes. These neighborhoods, located within the Triangle, will benefit from FMB's local market expertise and dedication to providing an exceptional homebuying experience.To lead this effort, FMB has appointed Ginny Baker as the dedicated Sales Manager for McKee Homes. Baker will lead a team of sales associates and work directly with McKee Homes and homebuyers in the Triangle, ensuring seamless communication, personalized support, and a best-in-class sales experience.“We are excited to partner with Fonville Morisey Barefoot to ensure our homebuyers in the Triangle receive the highest level of service and support,” said Pat McKee, Owner of McKee Homes.“With a dedicated sales manager in place, Ginny Baker, and the strength of the FMB team, we are confident that buyers will experience the full value of the Team McKee Experience.”“McKee Homes builds communities that truly enhance the lives of their residents,” said Jonathan Barefoot, President of FMB.“We are proud to represent these exceptional Triangle communities and look forward to guiding homebuyers through every step of the process with the care, knowledge, and professionalism that Fonville Morisey Barefoot is known for. Having Ginny Baker focused solely on McKee Homes further strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding results.”About McKee HomesMcKee Homes is an exclusive North Carolina homebuilder that offers an unwavering commitment to premier customer service through the Team McKee Experience. McKee Homes believes in building life-changing moments for its customers, associates, trade partners, and local communities through its core values: McKee Focus, Continuous Improvement, Good People, and Wag Your Tail. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee, the company supports the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, donating a portion of every home sold to research and support for families living with Alzheimer's.About Fonville Morisey BarefootFonville Morisey Barefoot (FMB) has solidified its reputation as a leader in new home sales, working exclusively with builders and developers to bring high-quality communities to life. Beyond sales and marketing, the company plays a crucial role in identifying and securing prime land opportunities, helping builders and developers expand their footprint and grow their businesses. With a proven track record of success, Fonville Morisey Barefoot provides expert marketing, sales management, and strategic guidance to ensure each development reaches its full potential. Learn more:###Media Contact:Jenny Burke PresidentMartin Communications ... 919-621-1619

