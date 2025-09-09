Salesforce Consultancy Fortimize Expands North American Footprint With Vancouver Hub

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fortimize opens Vancouver hub to support growing Salesforce partnerships with Canada's banks, credit unions, and real estate leaders.

- Katie RighterNORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortimize, a Salesforce consulting and delivery partner focused on people-first solutions, has opened a new hub at West Quay Offices in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The space provides team members with a dedicated environment for collaboration, training, and in-person engagement-reinforcing Fortimize's commitment to building lasting partnerships across North America.With a strong presence in the continental United States, Fortimize has long relied on Canadian team members for U.S. projects, just as U.S. experts have supported Canadian initiatives. The new hub ensures expertise flows where it's needed most, aligning the team by client challenges rather than by geography.Fortimize supports financial services and real estate organizations with Salesforce solutions that improve efficiency, compliance, and customer engagement.Fortimize supports financial services and real estate organizations with Salesforce solutions that improve efficiency, compliance, and customer engagement. For credit unions and banks, that means modernizing lending operations, digitizing onboarding, and ensuring members experience faster, more transparent service from the very first interaction. In real estate, Fortimize helps centralize property data, automate leasing workflows, and give operators real-time portfolio visibility so decisions can be made with speed and confidence. Wealth and asset management firms gain unified client records, enabling advisors to deliver personalized service while meeting heightened compliance and reporting requirements. For commercial services organizations, Fortimize streamlines service delivery across distributed teams, giving customers more consistent experiences and helping leaders scale operations without adding unnecessary overhead.Together, these solutions reflect Fortimize's practical, people-first approach-helping institutions adopt technology in ways that drive measurable results.“This hub reinforces what has always been true of our approach,” said Katie Righter, Vice President, Finance & Operations.“Breadth of solutions is just as vital to us as our team-owned partnership model. We don't see ourselves as a traditional systems integrator. We see ourselves as a true technology partner-bringing together perspectives from across industries and geographies to deliver the outcomes our clients need most.”The Vancouver Hub reflects Fortimize's broader delivery model: distributed teams across Canada, the U.S., and Costa Rica who provide flexible, on-demand support while staying rooted in the communities they serve.On-site at the Vancouver hub will be key members of Fortimize's delivery and client engagement team:. Josh Pinton, Real Estate Lead. James Murray, Banking West Account Executive. Grayson Bryant, Associate Account ExecutiveTheir presence ensures that clients in Canada and the Pacific Northwest have direct access to Fortimize's expertise, while still benefiting from the distributed strength of the full North American team.About FortimizeFortimize is a team-owned Salesforce consultancy dedicated to humanizing how banks, credit unions, and real estate firms connect and support their people. Since 2012, the firm has helped strengthen technical ecosystems, streamline operations, and enhance CX-with 98% of projects delivered on time and on budget. Known for exceptional results, its global team is flexible, caring, and deeply invested. For additional information about Fortimize, please visit Fortimize .

