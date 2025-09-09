Landslide in India’s Himachal Pradesh Leaves Five Dead
(MENAFN) At least five people lost their lives and three others were injured Tuesday following a powerful landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, authorities confirmed.
The disaster struck Sharmani village in the Kullu district, located approximately 210 kilometers northeast of Shimla, the state capital.
"The tragedy occurred while the residents were asleep, thus leaving no time for immediate evacuation," a local government official said, underscoring the sudden and catastrophic nature of the event.
Among the dead are two women and two small children, highlighting the human toll of this calamity. The three survivors, who were rescued with injuries, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official added.
This incident comes amid the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, which has unleashed a series of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts across the region. These extreme weather events have caused widespread destruction and claimed hundreds of lives.
According to a report released Tuesday by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Center, the monsoon rains between June 20 and September 9 have resulted in at least 378 deaths, 40 missing persons, and 437 injuries.
The devastating impact of the monsoon season continues to challenge disaster response efforts in the region, raising urgent concerns over the safety of vulnerable communities.
All details and quotes were sourced from official statements and reports.
