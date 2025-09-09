Ganesh Visarjan Violence: Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible, Says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
Twenty-one people have been arrested so far in connection with the Maddur Ganesh visarjan violence.
The Chief Minister spoke to the media on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Reacting to the BJP organising a foot march 'padyatra') towards Maddur in connection with the Maddur violence case, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“Creating unrest in society is the BJP's primary objective. They also conducted a programme called 'Chamundi Betta Chalo' in Mysuru. Members of the RSS from Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar participated in this programme and were involved in creating unrest, which is why the police did not grant permission for the Chamundi Betta Chalo event."
The BJP has called for a bandh (shutdown) in Maddur. The Chief Minister emphasised that irrespective of the party or community involved in the violence, strict legal action will be taken.
Reacting to the BJP's complaint to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that law and order have deteriorated in the state, the Chief Minister said that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government.
He asked where the BJP was when many farmers lost their lives during the farmers' movement at the national level. Why did no BJP leader raise their voice about the violence in Manipur? Even though violence occurred in Manipur, the Prime Minister did not visit the state, he pointed out.
A meeting was held with the ruling party's members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) on Tuesday.
As was done previously with district MLAs, a meeting will be held on Wednesday with MLAs from Bengaluru Urban. Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for development works in various constituencies. As done for MLAs, a request was made to provide funds for the development of constituencies of MLCs as well. It was assured that out of the Rs 8,000 crore set aside, funding for MLCs will also be considered.
