EU foreign policy head calls on Russia to exit warzone
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the head of EU foreign policy urged Russia to halt conflict in Ukraine and to come back to the negotiation table, emphasizing that the West is unified in supplying Kyiv with safety assurance.
After the summer recess discussing at the European Parliament’s first complete sitting, Kaja Kallas stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has zero interest in peace and will not stop the war until he is forced to.”
She stated that the EU and its associate countries have given about $198 billion dollars in financial aid to Ukraine since the biggening of the war in 2022. In addition, more than $73 billion dollars in army assistance.
She mentioned that “this year alone, member states will provide more than ever before, €25 billion. To date, they have delivered 80% of our target of 2 million rounds of ammunition. By October, we aim to reach 100%.”
Kallas pointed out that Western friendlies are lined up on long-lasting security commitments.
