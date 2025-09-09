3 Reconstruction Projects Completed In Logar
PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Three construction projects have been completed at a cost of $200,000 and put into service in central Logar province, an official said on Tuesday.
Governor Qari Salahuddin Ayoubi and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.
Mullah Mohammad Ismail Akhundaza, the head of Water and Energy Department, said that these projects included construction of a 42-meter-long and 2.5-meter-wide water trap from the Mughol Khel Canal in Mohammad Agha District, a 150-meter-long reinforcement of the Hassan Canal in Pul-e-Alam, and the construction of a permanent and substantial dam.
These projects, implemented by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), would benefit about 8,500 families and irrigate about 2,500 hectares of land.
On the other hand, Abdul Rahman, a tribal elder from Mohammad Agha district, told Pajhwok that these canals held special importance in water management and prevention of water waste, and there was a need to implement other similar projects in the district.
Two weeks ago, the FAO began construction of a number of dams and canals in Baraki Barak, Charkh, and Azra districts.
hz/ma
