Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Beat Myanmar In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

2025-09-09 09:30:50
Kabul (Pajhwok): Afghanistan won their third match in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, defeating Myanmar on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's goals were scored by Yasir Safi and Maroof Mohammadi.

It is worth noting that despite this victory and earning three points, the Afghanistan U-23 team has been eliminated from the competition.

The Afghan team had lost its previous two matches against Japan and Kuwait.

