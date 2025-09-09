48 Players From 11 Nations Gear Up For HCL Squash Indian Tour In Mumbai

Squash will take centre stage in Mumbai this September when the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2 comes to the Otters Club from September 8–12, 2025. The five-day tournament, backed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, will see 48 players from 11 countries compete for world ranking points and equal prize money of US$ 9,000 each for men and women.



For Indian squash, it is another chance to showcase its growing strength on home soil. The opening leg of the Tour in Jaipur earlier this year drew attention for its competitive depth, and Mumbai is expected to raise the bar further with a mix of established stars and rising challengers.



Squash gains global momentum

Squash has long been one of the world's most demanding racket sports, played in more than 185 countries by around 20 million people. Its inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics has given players a fresh incentive and federations a reason to step up investment.



Egypt continues to dominate the sport, but Asia's influence is spreading fast through nations like Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. India is also making steady progress. With six players currently inside the PSA Top 100 and a track record of Commonwealth and Asian Games medals, the country is building a pipeline of talent that can compete with the best. The challenge now is to provide regular, world-class competition - and that is where the HCL Squash Indian Tour has become a game-changer.



HCL's long-term push into sport

Beyond squash, HCL has backed chess, bridge, and grassroots initiatives in a bid to give Indian athletes more platforms to compete internationally. But its partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), launched in 2016, has been an ambitious sporting project.



Together, the two organisations have hosted more than 40 tournaments, benefitting over 1,000 Indian players across categories. Many of those athletes have since made the jump to the PSA World Tour, underlining the impact of sustained investment.



“The HCL Squash Indian Tour is not about one-off events - it is about creating continuity and building pathways for Indian athletes,” said Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand at HCL Group .“Since 2016, we have partnered with SRFI to host more than 40 tournaments, benefitting over a thousand players across categories. With the support of SAI and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, we can now offer world-class competition at home, reducing the barriers our players face in chasing international ranking points. Our long-term vision is clear - to help India produce champions who can compete at the very highest level and, with squash now part of the 2028 Olympics, make their mark on the biggest sporting stage of all.”



Mumbai leg promises world-class competition

The draw in Mumbai brings together players from Egypt, Malaysia, Japan, France, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Iran, Malta, New Zealand, and India. Among the names to watch are Veer Chotrani (World No. 56) and Akanksha Salunkhe (World No. 69) for India, while international interest will centre on Amina El Rihany of Egypt (World No. 63) and Enora Villard of France (World No. 75).



The diversity of the field is what excites the organisers most.



Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) added,“The Mumbai leg of the HCL Squash Indian Tour is another important step in strengthening India's squash ecosystem. These tournaments are possible only because of the generous support of the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, who have sanctioned the prize money and backed our efforts. Equal prize money for men and women highlights the growing support for the sport and attracts top national and international competitors. We are proud to partner with HCL and SAI in delivering world-class events that give our players invaluable experience.”



A city ready for more

For Mumbai, a city used to hosting international cricket, football, and tennis, world-class squash is a natural addition. The Otters Club, with its history and atmosphere, will provide a fitting stage for what is expected to be five days of intense competition.



And for Indian squash, the timing could not be better. With the sport now Olympic-bound, every opportunity to host international-standard events is an investment in future medal hopes.



HCL and SRFI are betting on consistency: year after year, more tournaments, bigger prize purses, stronger fields. If that formula holds, Mumbai 2025 may be remembered not just as another leg of the Tour, but as another step in India's march towards becoming a genuine global force in squash.



