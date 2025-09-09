Wamiqa Gabbi Reveals Her Naani Taught Her 'Living Life Is Not Very Complicated'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared that her Naani (maternal grandmother) taught her that "living life is not very complicated".

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress dropped a heart melting photo of her Naani holding her hand, while her Daadi (paternal grandmother) held her Naani's hand.

She revealed that she is amused by the simplicity of these woman.

Wamiqa took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note expressing her admiration for all the women in her life.

She wrote: "Mummy, Naani, Daadi aur main (white heart emoji)

Mummy's hand is resting on the side, Naani's hands are holding my hand and Daadi is holding Naani's hand. The simplicity of these women has always amused me. The hope, the positivity, their culture that they hold close to their heart and the kindness and the love and the awareness and acceptance of everything that life has been surprising them with. Just living everyday like it's a new day. It's just beautiful. I learn so much from them (sic)."

Wamiqa added that she wishes to be more like her Naani and Daadi - kind, open-minded, and with a 'never-give-up' attitude.

"Naani, in her final days on earth really proved this to me that living life is not very complicated. Just keep your head high, prayers in your heart always and have faith. Trust your instincts. She didn't just live her life, she accompanied death till the end like a friend... I want to be like my naani and like my daadi who just keeps being more kind, more open minded with each passing day. She's a 'never give-up' kinda girl and definitely I want to be like my mom who can randomly laugh and find joy in the most stupid situations and yet be so composed and graceful in the most tough ones as well. She's often misunderstood but she laughs that off too. Uff! How blessed I am," she added.

Towards the end of the post, Wamiqa said that she misses her Naani and hopes to meet her someday.