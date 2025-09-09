Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seat of Ukraine govt gets hit with largest air strikes by Russia

2025-09-09 09:23:24
(MENAFN) On Sunday morning, Russia has attacked Ukraine with its largest air attack, resulting in ending of four lives and putting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on fire, which leader Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned that would extend the conflict.

The Ukraine's cabinet of ministers took its first attack on Sunday, a large government building at the central of Kyiv.

A journalist of a news agency witnessed the roof of the building on fire and smoke covering the capital.

It was mentioned by emergency departments, that the drone attacks damaged multiple skyscrapers in Kyiv.

Russia has not expressed any desire to stop the army intervention in Ukraine that lasted for 3 and a half years. As Russia is asking for extreme requirements to end the conflict, there are attempts from the United States to end the war and bring peace to the region.

People in Kyiv expressed their disappointment after the attacks.

"This is already routine for us, unfortunately," a thirty-year-old person, named Olga, living at the damaged building stated to a news agency.

She also mentioned that the Russians initially "grab the Shaheds [Iranian-designed drones], then the rockets come."

