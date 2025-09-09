Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Opens Slightly Higher

2025-09-09 09:16:42
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock benchmark, the BIST 100, began trading on Tuesday at 10,461.21 points, marking an increase of 0.11% or 11.85 points.

On Monday, the BIST 100 had fallen by 2.61%, closing at 10,449.36 points, with a daily trading volume reaching 105.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.56 billion).

By 10:25 a.m. local time (0725GMT), the exchange rates were recorded at 41.2750 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.6030 per euro, and 56.0780 per British pound.

Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce was $3,648.70, and Brent crude oil was exchanging hands at $66.55 per barrel.

