Author's Tranquility Press Presents: Some Days, I Couldn't Breathe
Arthur L. Day's See-Saw is a memoir of emotional survival-a quiet, powerful testament to the lives we live behind closed doors
Some stories aren't shouted. They whispered. Through tears, through memory, through the silence of rooms where no one else sees you break. In See-Saw , Arthur L. Day writes the kind of truth that doesn't need drama to hurt-it hurts because it's real.
Published by Author's Tranquility Press, See-Saw is now available on Amazon and will be featured at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair , taking place September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines .
One Man's Balance Between Holding On and Letting Go
This isn't a sweeping saga. It's something more intimate-and more universal. Day captures the quiet heartbreaks most people carry alone: the fear of failure, the weight of aging, the ache of faith shaken but not lost. The writing is spare, yet every word lands.
See-Saw moves like the human heart: uneven, brave, and searching.
For Those Who Feel Too Much-And Carry It Anyway
Arthur L. Day's reflections are for:
Anyone still grieving someone no one else remembers
People who wrestle with God but still show up to pray
Those whose inner worlds are louder than their outer lives
The ones who stay standing, even on the bad days
This book doesn't wrap life in bows. It just tells the truth-and that, somehow, is more healing than hope.
See the Book at Manila International Book Fair 2025
From September 10–14, 2025, See-Saw took its place at the Manila International Book Fair- Southeast Asia's biggest gathering of readers and storytellers-at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. A book that goes beyond entertainment to touch the heart, See-Saw is available today on Amazon or in person at the fair-the perfect gift when words fall short but you want someone to feel truly seen.
About the Author
Arthur L. Day doesn't write to impress. He writes because life demands it. His work is quiet, brave, and unafraid to stand in the rawness of what it means to be human. See-Saw is not a performance-it's a release.
About Author's Tranquility Press
Based in Marietta, Author's Tranquility Press works with writers who have something to say - and the courage to say it honestly. With a focus on meaning and emotional connection, they bring powerful voices like Arthur L. Day's to the world stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment