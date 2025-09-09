Author's Tranquility Press Presents: Some Days, I Couldn't Breathe

MENAFN - GetNews)



Arthur L. Day's See-Saw is a memoir of emotional survival-a quiet, powerful testament to the lives we live behind closed doors

Some stories aren't shouted. They whispered. Through tears, through memory, through the silence of rooms where no one else sees you break. In See-Saw , Arthur L. Day writes the kind of truth that doesn't need drama to hurt-it hurts because it's real.

Published by Author's Tranquility Press, See-Saw is now available on Amazon and will be featured at the 2025 Manila International Book Fair , taking place September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines .

One Man's Balance Between Holding On and Letting Go

This isn't a sweeping saga. It's something more intimate-and more universal. Day captures the quiet heartbreaks most people carry alone: the fear of failure, the weight of aging, the ache of faith shaken but not lost. The writing is spare, yet every word lands.

See-Saw moves like the human heart: uneven, brave, and searching.

For Those Who Feel Too Much-And Carry It Anyway

Arthur L. Day's reflections are for:

Anyone still grieving someone no one else remembers

People who wrestle with God but still show up to pray

Those whose inner worlds are louder than their outer lives

The ones who stay standing, even on the bad days

This book doesn't wrap life in bows. It just tells the truth-and that, somehow, is more healing than hope.

See the Book at Manila International Book Fair 2025

From September 10–14, 2025, See-Saw took its place at the Manila International Book Fair- Southeast Asia's biggest gathering of readers and storytellers-at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. A book that goes beyond entertainment to touch the heart, See-Saw is available today on Amazon or in person at the fair-the perfect gift when words fall short but you want someone to feel truly seen.

About the Author

Arthur L. Day doesn't write to impress. He writes because life demands it. His work is quiet, brave, and unafraid to stand in the rawness of what it means to be human. See-Saw is not a performance-it's a release.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Author's Tranquility Press works with writers who have something to say - and the courage to say it honestly. With a focus on meaning and emotional connection, they bring powerful voices like Arthur L. Day's to the world stage.