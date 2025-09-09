Author's Tranquility Press Presents: When The Soul Speaks Of Love

MENAFN - GetNews)



Kitty Caley's intimate memoir reveals how quiet searching leads to divine connection-available now on Amazon and featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

Some books don't arrive with fanfare. They arrive with stillness-and speak to what we've long held quietly in our hearts. In Ultimate Love: A Life of Soul and Searching , Kitty Caley opens her life with a whisper that echoes: you are not alone.

Now available on Amazon, and featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025 -from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Philippines- this memoir is a contemplative companion for readers navigating faith, grief, and the longing for something deeper.

A Journey Through Loss, Faith, and Quiet Illumination

Caley's writing doesn't claim to instruct; it simply invites. Through prose that reads like prayer, she reflects on how the most painful moments of her life were also the ones that revealed the lightest. In mourning, she found presence. In silence, a voice. In searching, a love that had never left.

This is a memoir not of dramatic epiphanies, but of steady unfolding. A life gently examined. A spirit slowly reawakened.

For the Spiritually Curious, the Quietly Hurting, and the Deeply Hopeful

This book resonates with:

Readers seeking emotional healing through spiritual reflection

Individuals exploring the meaning of divine love

Those grieving a loss or spiritual disconnection

Anyone who finds comfort in solitude, stillness, and the sacred

Caley's wisdom is not in the form of lessons-but presence.

See the Book at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

Ultimate Love will be showcased at one of the most prestigious literary events in Southeast Asia: The Manila International Book Fair, held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. From September 10–14, 202 5, attendees will find the book displayed among voices of global relevance and spiritual depth.

Available Now on Amazon

Find your copy of Ultimate Love today on Amazon, or experience it in person at the 2025 Manila

International Book Fair, September 10–14, at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

About the Author

Kitty Caley writes from the quiet places many of us try to avoid. Her work is tender, contemplative, and rich with hard-won insight. In Ultimate Love, she doesn't aim to impress-but to remind readers that love, in its truest form, has always been near.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, helps authors share stories that uplift, heal, and endure. With a focus on purpose-driven storytelling and meaningful visibility, they connect powerful books with readers seeking substance.