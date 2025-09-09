Pennsylvania Researcher Unveils Chilling EVP Voices Ahead Of Halloween

MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Arnold, an Oxford-based researcher, presents eerie EVP recordings of disembodied voices validated by forensic experts, offering the public a spooky new way to experience the paranormal this Halloween.







OXFORD, PA - September 9, 2025 - With Halloween approaching, Pennsylvania researcher Gary Arnold is revealing a discovery that sounds like it came straight out of a ghost story: mysterious voices captured on audio that answer his questions-sometimes before he even asks them.

Arnold has recorded more than 1800 examples of Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP) since 2017, using little more than a basic TracFone and professional audio analysis software. Instead of static, his playback often reveals whispers and phrases that claim to come from“alien” or“otherworldly” beings.







Scientific testing confirms authenticity

What makes Arnold's story unusual is the level of scrutiny his recordings have received. Forensic analysts, using the same methods applied in law enforcement and intelligence, have examined the files. Spectral frequency analysis-often compared to a fingerprint for sound-has consistently shown that the voices are genuine, free of manipulation or interference.

“These recordings have been exhaustively tested waveform by waveform,” Arnold explains.“Every analysis confirms they are real phenomena, not tricks of the microphone. Researchers using bleeding-edge A.I. software have confirmed these recordings are authentic.”







A spooky puzzle for science and Halloween thrill-seekers

Perhaps the most unsettling element is what Arnold calls“temporal anomalies.” In multiple instances, upon playback of the recordings the voices are heard to directly respond with answers before Arnold even poses the question-hinting at knowledge that seems to exist outside ordinary time.

“It's eerie,” Arnold says.“The messages sometimes give glimpses of events that haven't happened yet. Whether you think it's paranormal or psychological, it's undeniably strange. Creepy, but cool.”

This October, Arnold is transforming his findings into a one-of-a-kind free public experience: “The Ultimate Haunted Attraction: EVP Messages.”

Unlike a traditional haunted house, the event functions more like a live lab. It is like an EVP treasure hunt. Visitors can use professional open-source analysis tools to try capturing EVP voices themselves, making the invisible audible in real time. His recording techniques are simple enough for anyone to try. He considers his spooky audio clips like treats for those curious enough to explore this fringe subject and humorously calls them“EVP Ear Candy”...







Gary holding his phone that records the messages

Expert attention and broader implications

Arnold's work has attracted attention from audio forensic experts, a Nobel Prize nominee, and even members of the scientific community interested in consciousness studies. Some researchers speculate that EVP may represent a form of non-human intelligence-or perhaps a glimpse into the mechanisms behind creativity, intuition, and inspiration.

“EVP messages are like real-life riddles,” Arnold notes.“They're spooky, but they're also fascinating-clues that suggest there's more to reality than we understand.”







An October event with a chilling twist

Arnold's EVP attraction will be open throughout the Halloween season, giving curious minds and thrill-seekers a chance to explore what he calls“the unseen forces all around us.” His complete research archive remains publicly available, encouraging scientists and skeptics alike to examine the evidence.

As Arnold concludes:“The real magic of Halloween isn't in costumes or candy-it's in discovering mysteries that challenge what we think we know.”

