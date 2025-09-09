A Journey Into The Mafia One Man's Life In The Shadows And What It Cost Him

In his newly released memoir, A Journey Into the Mafia, Marco Cardillo, now 78 years old and living a quiet life, reflects on the decades he spent inside the world of organized crime and the price that came with it.

Written in Cardillo's own voice, this book offers readers a look into a life that was anything but average. From his childhood in post-war Italy, marked by poverty and survival, to the streets of New York where he struggled to find his place, Cardillo shares the path that led him into gangs, racketeering, and eventually into the ranks of the mafia.

“I did not live my life as an average man would,” Cardillo writes in the book's final chapter.“Some men who chose this lifestyle died young, spent much of their time in jail, or spent the rest of their lives incarcerated.”

With a voice shaped by experience and time, A Journey Into the Mafia is not about glamor. It's about hard truths, the invitation of fast money, the bond of loyalty, and the cost of anger and revenge. The memoir spans unforgettable moments, of brotherhood, romance, and danger, but ultimately leads to a redemption earned through time, reflection, and a desire to live differently.

“If I had the chance to live my life all over again, would I choose this lifestyle? Absolutely not.”

This memoir is a sneak peek into a world most only see in fiction. For those who want to understand the man behind the choices and the lessons that came after, A Journey Into the Mafia offers an honest and unforgettable account.

About the Author

Marco Cardillo was born in Italy in 1946 and became a U.S. citizen after immigrating in 1957. A former boxer, culinary student, and longtime manager in the lumber industry, he now lives a quiet life in retirement. A Journey Into the Mafia is his first memoir, offering a raw and personal account of the choices that defined his life.