Big O Tires La Mirada Offers Back-To-School Safety Savings
“Back-to-school time is about safety as much as preparation,” said Josh, Store Representative at Big O Tires La Mirada.“We want families to feel confident their vehicles are ready for the school year.”
Israel, Service Advisor at the La Mirada store, added:“This isn't just about tires-it's about protecting kids, reducing stress for parents, and giving our community one less thing to worry about.”
In addition to this limited-time promotion, Big O Tires La Mirada provides free flat repairs, complimentary diagnostic checks, and ASE-certified auto care. With customer-focused service and extended seven-day-a-week hours, the shop is a trusted choice for drivers throughout the La Mirada community and beyond.
Location & Hours
Big O Tires - La Mirada
13920 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638
(562) 320-5048
Mon–Fri: 8 am–6 pm | Sat: 8 am–5 pm | Sun: 9 am–4 pm
About Big O Tires
Since 1962, Big O Tires® has been serving drivers across America with a full range of tire and auto services, backed by professional care and industry-leading warranties. Known nationwide as“The Team You Trust®,” Big O Tires is committed to safety, reliability, and community-focused service.
