Big O Tires La Mirada Offers Back-To-School Safety Savings

MENAFN - GetNews)Big O Tires in La Mirada is kicking off the school year with a special Back-to-School Deal: $100 off the purchase of any set of 4 tires. This promotion is designed to help parents keep their kids safe on the road while easing the burden on family budgets during the busy back-to-school season.

“Back-to-school time is about safety as much as preparation,” said Josh, Store Representative at Big O Tires La Mirada.“We want families to feel confident their vehicles are ready for the school year.”

Israel, Service Advisor at the La Mirada store, added:“This isn't just about tires-it's about protecting kids, reducing stress for parents, and giving our community one less thing to worry about.”

In addition to this limited-time promotion, Big O Tires La Mirada provides free flat repairs, complimentary diagnostic checks, and ASE-certified auto care. With customer-focused service and extended seven-day-a-week hours, the shop is a trusted choice for drivers throughout the La Mirada community and beyond.

Location & Hours

Big O Tires - La Mirada

13920 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638

(562) 320-5048

Mon–Fri: 8 am–6 pm | Sat: 8 am–5 pm | Sun: 9 am–4 pm

About Big O Tires

Since 1962, Big O Tires® has been serving drivers across America with a full range of tire and auto services, backed by professional care and industry-leading warranties. Known nationwide as“The Team You Trust®,” Big O Tires is committed to safety, reliability, and community-focused service.