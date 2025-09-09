The Runarounds Sell Out World Cafe Live Tailgate Party Tease Cranks Up The Hype

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Runarounds are coming to World Cafe Live on September 18th."

Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia is getting ready to turn it up, as The Runarounds show at World Cafe Live set for September 18th has officially sold out, nearly two weeks before showtime. Fans raced to grab every ticket, confirming that this breakout band's mix of energy and storytelling has captured hearts both on stage and on screen.

The Runarounds' momentum has surged on the heels of their hit Amazon series, and now Philly fans will feel that same electricity live and in person.

“The energy around this band is incredible,” said Joe Callahan , CEO of World Cafe Live.“We're kicking off our fall with a wave of sold-out shows from the next generation of artists, and The Runarounds embody exactly what that excitement looks and feels like. We're building an environment where young talent can thrive and fans can discover their new favorites, there's no better way to launch into the season.”

An exclusive Runarounds Tailgate is slated for September 18th in the proximity of World Cafe Live. Details will be dropping soon. To join the list and be first notified when tickets go live, visit , select“Runarounds Tailgate”, and submit your info. You'll get an alert the moment tickets are announced.

For show updates and more fall concerts, head to WorldCafeLive .