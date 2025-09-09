Number Of Drone Attacks Increases In Kherson Region
“Compared to the last week of August, the number of Russian drone attacks has increased. From August 25 to 31, the enemy launched 1,800 drones, and last week, more than 2,200 drones, 81 percent of which were destroyed by our servicemen,” Prokudin said.
He noted that the community, together with the soldiers, is making every effort to counter Russian drone attacks. This is a complex task that includes providing troops with electronic warfare and electronic countermeasures equipment, as well as installing anti-drone nets and mobile drone destruction groups.
The Head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that currently, one-third of the regional budget is spent on defense.Read also: EU plans to deliver 2 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by October – Kallas
“Since the beginning of the year, more than UAH 435 million has been spent on supporting the units. We have also allocated about UAH 50 million for the installation of anti-drone nets. And this work continues,” Prokudin said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 8, five people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.
