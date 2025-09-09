Death Toll From Russian Strike On Yarova Climbs To 23
"At 10:40 a.m., there was an arrival, approximately a KAB-250 missile. The strike hit the place where the Ukrposhta [Ukrainian postal service] was issuing pensions to the population. Currently, 23 people have been killed and 18 wounded. (The injured) are in different conditions: three are in severe condition, the others are more or less okay, they were taken to Sloviansk to stabilize," Zhuravlov said.
The Head of the City Military Administration added that the police, the State Emergency Service, and the military are currently examining the areas near the strike to determine the exact number of dead and wounded.Read also: Number of drone attacks increases in Kherson region
Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the Russian strike on the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, at least 21 people were killed and the same number were wounded.
Photo: National Police
