Copper Standard Provides Portfolio And Corporate Update

Portfolio Update

The Company announces that it has elected not to proceed with its option to acquire the Francisco José IV and V claims, which form part of the Colpayoc mining project. The Company continues to retain a 100% interest in the adjacent El Ferrol property.

The Company continues to evaluate new project opportunities while maintaining its interest in the Pacaska, Capricho, and Paco Orco projects in Peru, as outlined below.

Pacaska Project

The Pacaska Project contains a high-quality epithermal gold-silver target at surface with a copper-gold porphyry target at depth. The geology and alteration at Pacaska are similar to world-class epithermal gold deposits like the Pierina mine and Yanacocha mine in Peru. Rock sampling at Pacaska has returned widespread elevated gold mineralization in the 0.2 - 1.0 g/t Au range with local values up to 17 g/t gold and 11% copper.

Capricho Project

Capricho contains an outcropping porphyry copper - molybdenum system within a 3,768-hectare concession package. Prospecting work on the claims has uncovered porphyry copper mineralization in stockworks and altered intrusive rocks. The concessions contain enrichment zones with values reported up to 3% copper. Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris") has an option to earn a 75% interest in the project.

Paco Orco Project

Paco Orco contains outcropping gossans interpreted to result from weathering of carbonate replacement-style Pb-Zn-Cu-Ag mineralization. The 4,400-hectare project contains mineralized gossan and jasperoid outcrops extending more than two kilometers and is largely unexplored. Surface rock samples from the weathered gossans have produced values up to 0.58% lead, 0.26% zinc, and 58 g/t silver. Solaris has an option to earn a 75% interest in the project.

Management and Director Update

The Company announces the appointment of Steven Krause as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective September 30, 2025. Mr. Krause is a co-founder and partner of Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants. He has worked extensively with mining, mineral exploration, and development stage companies in North and South America. Mr. Krause is also the former chairman of Luna Gold, where he was chairman until the successful merger of Luna Gold and JDL Gold to form Trek Mining (now Equinox Gold Corp: (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) in a $360 million merger. He is currently the CFO of Viva Gold Corp. Mr. Krause received his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 1997. He also holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in the state of Illinois, USA and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Director's Education Program (ICD).

Christian Uria will step down as CFO to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks Christian for his significant contributions over the past several years and wishes him continued success.

The Company also announces that Christian Milau has been appointed President of Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO). In connection with this appointment, he will step down as a Director of Copper Standard but will continue to serve as a key advisor. The Company extends its gratitude for his service on the Board and looks forward to his ongoing involvement in an advisory capacity.

About Copper Standard Resources Inc.

Copper Standard is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of copper and gold projects. The Company owns a 100% interest in the El Ferrol property and the Pacaska project and holds interests in the Capricho and Paco Orco projects all located in Peru.

