Sirios Receives $600,000 To Improve The Access Road To The Cheechoo Gold Project In Eeyou Istchee Baie-James

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) -(the "") announces that the Government of Québec, through the Société du Plan Nord, has granted financial assistance of $600,000 to Sirios for the improvement of the access road to the Cheechoo gold exploration site in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. This announcement was made last Friday by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord. Sirios Resources will contribute an equivalent amount of $600,000, bringing the total investment in the project to $1.2 million.

The road improvements will ensure safer circulation of heavy vehicles east of the Opinaca Reservoir, benefiting not only mining exploration companies, but also members of the Wemindji community who travel in this area. These works will allow Sirios to significantly reduce the environmental impacts of its activities while lowering its operating costs. The work will be completed by the end of the quarter.

"The improvement of the access road represents a major asset for the Cheechoo project. With the recent significant growth of its gold resources, all the conditions are now in place to make it a promising project for the region. On behalf of Sirios Resources Inc., I thank the Government of Québec for this crucial support, which will allow us to advance Cheechoo toward responsible mining development, respectful of the Wemindji community and the environment," stated the President of Sirios.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

About the Société du Plan Nord

The mission of the Société du Plan Nord is to contribute to the integrated and cohesive development of Québec's northern territory, with a focus on sustainable development. The Société du Plan Nord is the key player in the rollout of the Government of Québec's Northern Action Plan 2023-2028.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, Eng., CEO, President

Phone: 450-482-0603

