ARA To Showcase Advanced Deterrence Solutions At INFOPAC Symposium
The annual INFOPAC Symposium brings together information practitioners from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and its allied partners. The event focuses on operational needs in the Indo-Pacific, exploring the application of national and theater strategies alongside emerging operational and warfighting concepts.
This year's theme,“Credible Deterrence,” reflects the Secretary of Defense's call to strengthen the U.S. deterrence posture. For decades, ARA has supported the Department of Defense (DoD) with innovative solutions that enhance deterrence and safeguard national security.
In Booth 1 , ARA subject matter experts will showcase next-generation capabilities under the theme“Credible Deterrence Through Non-Lethal Means.” Featured technologies include:
- Digital Design Framework – Novel, multidisciplinary tool that integrates radiofrequency and electro-optic infrared simulation tools with AI/ML-based automatic target recognition and mission analysis (AFSIM) for advanced multi-spectral, multi-domain platform design. RF VirtuosoTM Antenna Technology – Custom, conformal broadband array solutions featuring advanced composites, radar-absorbing materials, and rapid design-to-test capabilities. OTONOS – Cutting-edge autonomy to increase performance, lethality, and survivability in the most challenging environments. Sapper – A high mobility, autonomous ready, tracked or wheeled platform designed with a common deck, built with modular mission payloads in mind to meet a wide range of missions. Switchback – Collaborative small robotics platform enabling stealth operations with high payload capacity and survivability. Pathfinder – Intrusion detection system designed to identify and stop physical threats before they occur. Technical Effects Course – A 40-hour, hands-on program addressing the integration of technical effects into multi-domain operations. Daughter Drones/Common Rail – UAS mothership and daughter drones for mission execution, enemy neutralization, reconnaissance, and decoy. Attritable RF Decoy – Cost-effective, low size, weight, and power RF spoofing modules deployed by small, unmanned platforms to mimic friendly force behavior, disrupting adversaries to accomplish complex missions.
ARA remains committed to delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions that give U.S. forces and allies a decisive edge in the INDOPACOM theater and beyond, protecting our safety, security, and way of life.
About ARA
Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.
