New Bluebeam Survey Uncovers Major Gaps In Prostate Cancer Screening Among Construction Workers

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, the leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, today announced results from their 2025 State of Men's Health in Construction survey, revealing a critical health gap on job sites across the U.S. The findings show that more than 65% of male construction workers have never been screened for prostate cancer, and 81% report delaying screenings.

The survey uncovered knowledge gaps and systemic barriers that are preventing early detection of prostate cancer – a disease that affects 1 in 8 American men and has a nearly 100% survival rate when caught early.

To increase screening rates and improve early detection, Bluebeam is partnering with ZERO Prostate Cancer , the nation's No. 1 provider of prostate cancer programs and support, to launch Check Yourself , a new industry-wide initiative challenging stigma and encouraging routine screening.

Knowledge gaps put workers at risk

Bluebeam's survey of more than 500 male construction workers across the U.S. revealed startling findings that highlight the need for more education in the industry to raise awareness around preventive care:

Over two thirds (69%) of respondents aged 45-54 – the recommended age to begin prostate cancer screening – don't know how often they should be tested.

88% of male construction workers say they're more likely to get screened regularly knowing that there's a nearly 100% survival rate with early detection.

Another third (37%) didn't know early prostate cancer screening can be done through a non-invasive blood test.

“Early detection can be lifesaving, yet stigma and limited access often prevent men from getting checked,” said Sean Kramer, Chief Development Officer at ZERO Prostate Cancer.“ZERO provides education, advocacy, and the nation's largest support network for prostate cancer patients. Partnerships like this one with Bluebeam are essential because they enable us to offer free screenings and spark meaningful conversations around men's health, especially within the construction community. Together, we're not just raising awareness, we're driving action and saving lives.”

Fear and stigma delay prostate cancer screening

In addition to misinformation, fear and stigma are also causing dangerous delays in prostate cancer detection and care among construction workers. Nearly a third (30%) say they avoid the doctor because they're afraid of what they might find, while 23% avoid prostate cancer screening specifically because they fear the results.

The report's findings indicate this is a systemic issue within the construction industry:

Over half of respondents (52%) admit to feeling pressure to "tough it out" instead of seeking help for health issues.

47% report difficulties taking time off work for health-related reasons.

Almost half of male construction workers (46%) believe they face more stigma around discussing health than those in other sectors.

A quarter (25%) fear they would be judged by their coworkers for speaking openly about their health concerns.

However, stigma may be starting to wane. More than three quarters of men in construction (79%) say they feel comfortable talking to a doctor about personal health concerns. 66% also say they would feel comfortable opening up about their health challenges with their construction coworkers if others in the industry did too. Targeted, industry-specific education and resources will be key to combating the stigma around prostate cancer screening and transforming health outcomes for the millions of construction workers across the country.

Bluebeam will bring their new Check Yourself campaign to life at Unbound 2025 , the premier global conference for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals and innovators.

In partnership with ZERO Prostate Cancer, Unbound will showcase the initiative through expert speakers, partner exhibitions, on-site prostate cancer blood screenings and immersive activations for attendees. The Howard University Cancer Center's prostate cancer screening team will provide free early detection screenings that involve a simple blood draw and take just minutes to complete.

“Bluebeam was built on supporting the AEC community, and when an issue impacts so many in that community, we have to act," said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam.“Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, affecting 1 in 8 men over their lifetime. Partnering with ZERO Prostate Cancer, we want everyone to know that testing can be as simple as a routine blood test. As a former athlete, I've always valued health and prevention, and this cause is deeply personal to me. Our message is simple: talk about it, get tested, and take care of yourself."

About the Study

The 2025 State of Men's Health in Construction survey is based on inputs from 500 male construction/engineering professionals across the United States. The survey was conducted online in May 2025.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group .

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

About ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival-by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care-brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer

